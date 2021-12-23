In this festive, communal drink, pomegranate (the fruit that the Greek goddess Persephone ate in the underworld) adds a deep red color and tart fruit to sparkling wine. Allspice liqueur, herbal Benedictine and a citrusy vermouth bring complexity and richness to the base. You don’t need to get spendy on the sparkling wine; any decent brut-style bubbles will work.
If you’ve seen the inside of a pomegranate, you’ll understand why someone would be tempted: Cutting into one is like opening a purse full of rubies. If you’re not a regular pomegranate eater, you may have had pomegranate as a kid if you ever had a Shirley Temple — the most famous mocktail of all, red as Rudolph’s nose — or later in a Jack Rose or Tequila Sunrise. The grenadine syrup that gives that pop of red is, in theory, pomegranate-based — the name grenadine derives from pomegranate — but many commercial grenadines long contained little if any of the fruit. You can now find better craft versions of grenadine, and the availability of fresh pomegranate juice has also made it easier to make your own, or to incorporate the juice directly. The juice tastes like a cranberry upgrade, with a similar sweet-tart tannic note but deeper flavor.
This is a drink for celebrations, and if you like, can be garnished beautifully. Throw in a few whole spices, such as star anise and allspice berries, sprigs of rosemary, slices of pomegranate and citrus wheels.
The punch base can be made up to one day in advance and refrigerated. The big block of ice needs to be frozen one day before you plan to serve the punch: Fill a cereal bowl with water and place in the freezer.
Pomegranate juice can be found at supermarkets. Martini Fiero, an orange-forward vermouth, can be found at liquor and some wine stores, but if you can’t find it, Aperol makes for a decent substitution.
Persephone’s Pomegranate Punch
Total time: 20 mins, plus one day to make the ice block
Servings: 12 to 15
INGREDIENTS
1½ cups pomegranate juice
1 cup silver tequila (or vodka)
¾ cup Martini Fiero citrus vermouth (can substitute Aperol)
½ cup allspice dram liqueur, such as St. Elizabeth
½ cup Benedictine liqueur
Star anise pods, allspice berries, rosemary sprigs, citrus wheels, slices of pomegranate, for serving (optional)
Ice (preferably a large block)
1 (750-milliliter) bottle brut-style sparkling wine, chilled
STEPS
In a large bowl, stir together the pomegranate juice, tequila, vermouth, allspice liqueur and Benedictine until combined. Cover or bottle the punch base and refrigerate until ready to serve.
When ready to serve, prepare whatever garnishes you plan to use: Rinse the herbs and fruits, trim the brown stem part of the pomegranate, and slice the fruits into thin wheels, then set aside.
Set the block of ice in the punch bowl and gently pour the punch base over it. Stir gently; then garnish as you like. Gently pour in the chilled sparkling wine. Stir again gently, then, ladle the drink into punch cups or coupes. Makes a scant 7½ cups.