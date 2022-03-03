Thick with oats and lightly sweetened with honey, these oatmeal pancakes can be made gluten-free and/or vegan. Mixed in a blender, the batter takes minutes to prepare. If you like crispy edges, don’t just grease the skillet — cook the pancakes in a shallow pool of hot fat.
This recipe makes a small serving, but is easily doubled or tripled. (If making a big batch, keep cooked pancakes warm in a 200-degree oven.) Oatmeal griddle cakes go well with fresh or sauteed fruit, honey, spiced or fruit-infused syrup and/or salted butter.
The batter can be made the night before. Stir in additional buttermilk or milk to loosen the batter until it’s a pourable consistency.
Instructions on how to make this recipe vegan or gluten-free are below. Here are more ways to play, plus a few serving suggestions:
If you can’t have oats, use rice flour instead.
No honey or maple syrup? Try sugar, agave syrup, applesauce, grated apple or, for a savory pancake, skip it.
Out of baking powder? Use half a teaspoon baking soda and three-quarters of a teaspoon cream of tartar, lemon juice or vinegar.
These griddle cakes are great with salted butter and any kind of syrup or honey. Slices of crisp bacon might be nice with them, too. For a savory alternative, consider serving them with stewed white beans and shaved Parmesan, or a fried egg and frizzled herbs.
Notes: To make this recipe vegan, omit the egg and milk. Use three-quarters of a cup light coconut milk, from a can, plus 2 teaspoons white or cider vinegar. If using quick-cooking or one-minute rolled oats, as recommended, you have the option of stirring the batter together in a bowl, but the pancakes will be chewier.
The quick-cooking oats ensure the pancake’s interiors will cook quickly and be tender. If using old-fashioned rolled oats, you must use a blender to mix the oats and milk very well before adding the other ingredients.
Oatmeal Griddle Cakes
Total time: 20 minutes
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
¾ cup rolled oats, preferably quick-cooking (see notes)
½ cup whole milk or buttermilk (see notes), plus more as needed
¼ cup all-purpose flour or a gluten-free flour blend
1 large egg (see notes)
1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup, plus more for serving
1½ teaspoons double-acting baking powder
Ghee, coconut oil or vegetable oil, for frying
Butter, for serving
Fresh or cooked fruit, for serving
STEPS
In the pitcher of a blender, combine the oats and milk or buttermilk. Blend on high until the oats appear finely ground and the milk thickens, about one minute. Add the flour, egg, honey or maple syrup, and baking powder and blend on high until just combined, five to 10 seconds. (Do not overmix, or the pancakes may be tough.) Scrape the bottom and sides of the blender to ensure there are no unmixed pockets of batter.
Place a 12-inch cast-iron or heavy-bottomed skillet over high heat, and add 1 to 3 tablespoons of ghee or oil, evenly spreading it across the bottom of the pan. As soon as it begins to smoke lightly, pour three to four small, roughly 3-inch-diameter puddles of batter into the pan. Lower the heat to medium and cook until the pancake edges look dry and the tops are pocked with bubbles, two to three minutes. Flip, and continue cooking until the pancakes bounce back when lightly poked in the center, another two to three minutes.
Repeat with the additional fat and the remaining batter. Serve the pancakes hot, with butter, syrup or honey, and/or fresh or cooked fruit. Makes eight 4-inch pancakes. Leftover pancakes can be refrigerated for up to three days.
Nutrition information per serving (4 small pancakes), based on 2 | Calories: 291; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 99 mg; Sodium: 373 mg; Carbohydrates: 49 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 11 g; Protein: 13 g.
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.