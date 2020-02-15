LAUDERHILL, Fla. — Two girls, 10 and 17, were slashed with a machete Friday morning, and the younger girl’s father was taken into custody after fleeing from the home where the attacks happened, Lauderhill police said.
The incident occurred about 10 a.m.
Dennis Reid, 47, slashed one of the girls in the neck, and the other has injuries to her head and arm, police said.
The girls were both taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Though their conditions are not known, Lt. Michael Santiago said they are expected to survive.
“There was also a third child in the house who is also the suspect’s child, a younger child,” he said. “His daughter was the 10-year-old and then the younger girl, about 4 or 5. She was not hurt.”
The 17-year-old is his stepdaughter.
Reid, who is estranged from the family, doesn’t live at the home but showed up at the two-story house about 6 a.m. Friday, police said.
“He was coming over for child care purposes because the lady of the house was supposedly flying out today to Jamaica,” said Santiago. “At some point the altercation happened with the girls, and the mother did not witness what exactly happened but she heard it and came down and intervened.”
A neighbor also heard the screaming and called 911, Santiago said.
“We received a frantic call stating that there was an individual chopping up females,” he said.
Reid fled after the incident but later turned himself in at the Broward County Jail.
It’s expected that he will be facing multiple charges including attempted murder.
Macie Anderson, 72, has lived in the neighborhood most of her life.
She walked over to the crime scene that was surrounded by yellow police tape and was shocked at what she saw.
“I don’t like to see these things happen,” she said. “God help us.”