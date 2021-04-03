Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order Friday prohibiting Florida businesses from requiring customers show proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, following through with his promise to ban controversial immunization credentials that have emerged as a hot-button issue.
The order also prohibits Florida’s governmental agencies from issuing vaccine passports.
“Businesses in Florida are prohibited from requiring patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-transmission recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business,” the order states.
DeSantis’ action puts him at odds with several South Florida businesses that have announced vaccination requirements. Nova Southeastern University, a private institution, is requiring all students and faculty to be vaccinated by the fall semester.
Businesses that do not comply with the order will not be eligible for contracts or grants funded through state revenue, according to the executive order.
— South Florida Sun Sentinel