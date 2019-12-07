A woman in Florida is in custody for faking medical problems aboard an American Airlines flight headed to Miami early Friday morning, police say.
After becoming airborne at 5:43 a.m., the captain flew the aircraft back to Pensacola Gulf Coast Regional Airport at 6:26 a.m., according to Mike Wood, spokesman for the Pensacola Police Department.
The captain had notified the flight tower about an unruly passenger, and the department, which also patrols the airport, was waiting on the ground for the commercial flight, Wood said.
“When we got on the ground, we figured out she was faking a medical condition in order to get a better seat,” Wood said, noting she eventually admitted in a conversation with police and the airplane captain that she was trying to get a bigger seat.
The plane took off again nearly two hours after its first travel attempt, Wood said.
No criminal charges have been filed against the woman, who is protected under the Baker Act, a Florida law that permits temporary custody of people who may have a mental illness and whose need for treatment is unable to be determined.