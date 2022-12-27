The holiday hangover is particularly bad for U.S. air carriers as severe weather disruptions have continued to lead to thousands of flights being canceled around the country.
By Monday afternoon, nearly 3,000 flights into and out of the U.S. had already been canceled and almost 5,000 had been delayed.
Southwest Airlines accounted for more than 2,300 of those cancellations — over half of its scheduled trips for the day, according to FlightAware.
Social media posts from some of the country’s major airports, including San Francisco International Airport and Denver International Airport, show incredibly long lines and piles of luggage. Outages for customer service lines were also reported.
Southwest said it was also experiencing major disruptions at Las Vegas, Chicago Midway, Baltimore/Washington and Dallas Love Field, some of the airline’s major hubs.
“Those whose flights have been canceled may request a full refund or receive a flight credit, which does not expire,” Southwest said.
U.S. airlines have now canceled more than 17,000 domestic flights since last Wednesday, with cold, wind and snow disrupting holiday travel plans.
Delta, American, United and JetBlue were among the other airlines to face weather-related disruptions.
The number of cancellations is expected to slow as warmer weather returns to the parts of the country that were blasted by harsh winter conditions over the last few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.