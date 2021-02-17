The state Department of Public Health Monday said the first confirmed case of a high-transmissible variant strain of coronavirus has been confirmed in a Connecticut patient.
The individual, a Fairfield County resident in the ages of 60 and 70, is currently hospitalized in New York. Connecticut and New York officials have completed contact tracing for the individual, who is improving, health officials said.
“Seeing another variant in our state reminds us yet again the severity of this pandemic and reinforces the need for us to take all of the necessary precautions which have proven to be successful over the past year. The virus does not recognize state boundaries, and it certainly does not recognize international borders, which means the responsibility is on all of us to do what we can on a personal basis to mitigate the spread,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a press release.
The mutant variant first detected in South Africa is among a group that has emerged in the United Kingdom and Brazil in recent months. It is believed to be far more contagious than the dominant COVID-19 strain that has ravaged the United States. This strain of the virus was first detected in South Africa in October 2020 and was first discovered in the United States at the end of January 2021.
The South African strain — known as B.1.351 — and a similar one that emerged independently in Brazil are potentially even more threatening than the British variant, known as B. 1.1.7. Not only do they attach to airway cells efficiently, but they also block the action of certain disease-fighting antibodies — including some antibodies marshaled by the new COVID-19 vaccines.
Current COVID-19 vaccines — one from Moderna and the other from Pfizer/ BioNTech — are generally believed to be less effective against this strain.
The British variant is now in 60 countries, including the U.S., where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts it will become dominant next month.
Meanwhile, the state released the latest COVID-19 data from the weekend on Monday afternoon. The numbers show that COVID-19 continues to retreat across Connecticut, with positivity declining over the weekend to 2.98 percent and hospitalizations declining by 56 to 618 people.
New Haven, Hartford and Fairfield counties continue to have the majority of the state’s hospitalizations. Deaths due to the coronavirus increased by 66 over the weekend to 7,447.
The Coronavirus Research Center at Johns Hopkins University reported that there have been 485,728 deaths in the United States linked to COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.