The popular image of stalwart St. Bernard dogs bravely carrying brandy to people stranded in the snow is, sadly, more a creation of cartoons than real life.
That is probably a good thing, actually. If you are truly freezing, alcohol will only make it worse.
But wintertime cocktails are a real thing. When the winds howl, when the snow stings your cheeks, there is nothing more welcoming and inviting than an elegant aperitif.
And you don’t want something summery, like a gin and tonic or a margarita. When you’re cold — or you’re inside where it is warm but you can see a frosty landscape out the window — you want a drink with the flavors of winter.
The following recipes yield one drink each:
PEPPERMINT PATTIE
2 ounces chocolate liqueur, such as Godiva
1 ounce peppermint schnapps
1 ounce vodka, optional
Combine chocolate liqueur and peppermint schnapps. Optional vodka gives the drink more of a kick but dilutes the flavor and mouthfeel. Serve in a martini glass.
BOURBON AND CIDER
1½ ounces bourbon
3½ ounces sparkling apple cider
Apple slice sprinkled with cinnamon, for garnish
Add bourbon and apple cider to a highball glass filled with crushed ice and stir. Garnish with a cinnamon apple slice.
— Recipe courtesy Ezra Brooks bourbon
JAMAICAN SOLSTICE
1½ ounces dark rum (such as Myers)
1 tablespoon winter simple syrup (see recipe below)
1 tablespoon Grand Marnier
Slice orange, for garnish
Combine rum, winter simple syrup and Grand Marnier in a glass. Add ice if desired. Garnish with a slice of orange.
MERRY MAPLE SOUR
2 ounces gold rum
1 ounce fresh lemon juice
½ ounce maple syrup
Lemon twist for garnish
Combine rum, lemon juice and maple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until cold. Strain into a glass, garnish with lemon twist.
— Adapted from a recipe by Mount Gay rum, via townandcountry.com
MANHATTAN IN WINTER
1½ ounces bourbon
1 tablespoon winter syrup (see recipe below)
1½ tablespoons sweet vermouth
1 maraschino cherry
Pour bourbon, winter syrup and vermouth over ice in a rocks glass, and add cherry.
WINTER SIMPLE SYRUP
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup water
1 clove
1 cinnamon stick
Zest of 1 orange
Zest of 1 lemon
Place all ingredients in a small saucepan over medium heat. Heat, stirring occasionally, until sugar dissolves and liquid turns clear. Allow to cool to room temperature. Strain out clove, cinnamon, orange zest and lemon zest. Pour into a clean jar, close and store almost indefinitely in refrigerator. Yields about 16 servings.