The popular image of stalwart St. Bernard dogs bravely carrying brandy to people stranded in the snow is, sadly, more a creation of cartoons than real life.

That is probably a good thing, actually. If you are truly freezing, alcohol will only make it worse.

But wintertime cocktails are a real thing. When the winds howl, when the snow stings your cheeks, there is nothing more welcoming and inviting than an elegant aperitif.

And you don’t want something summery, like a gin and tonic or a margarita. When you’re cold — or you’re inside where it is warm but you can see a frosty landscape out the window — you want a drink with the flavors of winter.

The following recipes yield one drink each:

PEPPERMINT PATTIE

2 ounces chocolate liqueur, such as Godiva

1 ounce peppermint schnapps

1 ounce vodka, optional

Combine chocolate liqueur and peppermint schnapps. Optional vodka gives the drink more of a kick but dilutes the flavor and mouthfeel. Serve in a martini glass.

BOURBON AND CIDER

1½ ounces bourbon

3½ ounces sparkling apple cider

Apple slice sprinkled with cinnamon, for garnish

Add bourbon and apple cider to a highball glass filled with crushed ice and stir. Garnish with a cinnamon apple slice.

— Recipe courtesy Ezra Brooks bourbon

JAMAICAN SOLSTICE

1½ ounces dark rum (such as Myers)

1 tablespoon winter simple syrup (see recipe below)

1 tablespoon Grand Marnier

Slice orange, for garnish

Combine rum, winter simple syrup and Grand Marnier in a glass. Add ice if desired. Garnish with a slice of orange.

MERRY MAPLE SOUR

2 ounces gold rum

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

½ ounce maple syrup

Lemon twist for garnish

Combine rum, lemon juice and maple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until cold. Strain into a glass, garnish with lemon twist.

— Adapted from a recipe by Mount Gay rum, via townandcountry.com

MANHATTAN IN WINTER

1½ ounces bourbon

1 tablespoon winter syrup (see recipe below)

1½ tablespoons sweet vermouth

1 maraschino cherry

Pour bourbon, winter syrup and vermouth over ice in a rocks glass, and add cherry.

WINTER SIMPLE SYRUP

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

1 clove

1 cinnamon stick

Zest of 1 orange

Zest of 1 lemon

Place all ingredients in a small saucepan over medium heat. Heat, stirring occasionally, until sugar dissolves and liquid turns clear. Allow to cool to room temperature. Strain out clove, cinnamon, orange zest and lemon zest. Pour into a clean jar, close and store almost indefinitely in refrigerator. Yields about 16 servings.