The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it has received reports of scammers offering to register people for funeral assistance. FEMA says it hasn’t sent any such notifications.
“We do not contact people prior to them registering for assistance,” FEMA says on its website.
FEMA will begin accepting applications for funeral assistance on April 12 through its dedicated call center. The agency says it won’t contact anyone until it receives an application for assistance.
Anyone receiving a cold call from someone claiming to be a FEMA representative should hang up and report the call to the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or the National Center for Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.
FEMA warns against disclosing personal information such as the name, birth date or Social Security number of any deceased family member to unsolicited telephone calls or emails.
— Sentinel staff