WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials paused on Wednesday following 15 months of interest-rate increases but signaled they would likely resume tightening to cool inflation, projecting more increases than economists and investors expected.
“Holding the target range steady at this meeting allows the committee to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy,” the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement released in Washington Wednesday.
Policymakers also adjusted the language in their post-meeting statement, referring to how they would determine “the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate,” rather than “the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate.”
The decision left the benchmark federal funds rate in a target range of 5 percent to 5.25 percent. Fresh quarterly Fed forecasts showed borrowing costs rising to 5.6 percent by year end, according to the median projection, compared with 5.1 percent in the previous round of projections.
The FOMC vote was unanimous. Of the 18 policymakers, 12 penciled in rates at or above the median range of 5.5 percent to 5.75 percent, showing most policymakers agree further tightening is needed to contain price pressures.
Chair Jerome Powell said nearly all Fed officials expect it will be appropriate to raise interest rates “somewhat further” in 2023 to bring down inflation. He declined to say whether another increase could come as soon as July, but emphasized that it would be a “live meeting.”
“Inflation pressures continue to run high and the process of getting inflation back down to 2 percent has a long way to go,” Powell said at a post-meeting news conference.
The committee “judged it prudent” to hold rates steady this month given how quickly rates have risen, he added, saying this month’s pause in rate increases is a continuation of the moderating pace of policy measures.
“We’ve covered a lot of ground and the full effects of our tightening have yet to be felt,” the Fed chief said.
The S&P 500 index of stocks declined immediately after the decision. The dollar pared declines against a basket of currencies. Yields on two-year Treasuries surged to the highest since March.
Swaps traders lifted where they see the Fed’s peak policy rate, up to around 5.34 percent in September.
Wednesday’s hold is the first pit stop in the central bank’s most aggressive tightening campaign in decades to curb inflation that saw rates lifted from levels near zero starting in March 2022.
Earlier this year, stock and bond markets were roiled and four regional banks collapsed as policymakers raced to catch up after being slow to respond to mounting price pressures.
Yet the job market has remained sturdy and the inflation rate is still more than twice the Fed’s 2 percent target.
Both Powell and Fed Governor Philip Jefferson — nominated for vice chair by President Joe Biden — signaled they supported skipping a rate move in comments before this meeting, arguing they could afford to wait for more data as they assess the evolving outlook.
Other officials, including Fed Governor Christopher Waller, indicated they could go along with a skip but were cautious about calling an end to rate hikes with inflation stubbornly high.
U.S. central bankers are counting on slowing demand and less robust hiring to help temper price pressures, which have run above their 2 percent target for more than two years.
Yet signals on the economic slowdown anticipated by Fed officials are mixed.
Consumers in May were less confident about the economy, according to a survey, but their spending picked up in the latest reading for April.
The labor market remains strong with employers adding 339,000 to payrolls in May while job openings remain high.
The inflation rate has declined from last year’s peak but is still elevated: Prices rose 4.4 percent for the 12 months through April, according to the personal consumption expenditures index, the gauge preferred by the Fed.
A separate measure, the Labor Department’s consumer price index, cooled further in May and the details showed encouraging signs of a slowdown, according to data out just before Fed officials gathered on Tuesday morning.
Powell said he and his colleagues still think inflation risks are tilted to the upside, though he said the risks of doing too little or too much “are getting closer to being in balance.”
He suggested rate cuts are probably “a couple of years out” once inflation comes down significantly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.