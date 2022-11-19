A senior Federal Reserve economist said the latest data on consumer spending, wages and prices suggest the central bank’s chances of achieving a soft landing for the U.S. economy have improved a bit following a big markdown in recent months.
“Some of the releases were pointing to perhaps revisiting the likelihood of a soft landing,” Andrea Raffo, the Minneapolis Fed’s director of research, said in an interview at the bank Thursday. “We had reduced that greatly. Marginally, we probably are becoming more confident that we could accomplish that.”
Research directors at Fed banks play a key role in policymaking because they oversee the series of briefings that bank presidents receive ahead of Federal Open Market Committee meetings, where Fed officials make decisions on interest rates. They also help prepare the quarterly interest-rate projections that officials take to the meetings and the Fed publishes afterward.
Raffo said his staff is just beginning to prepare presentations for the briefings that the bank’s president, Neel Kashkari, will receive ahead of the next meeting, which is set to take place Dec. 13-14 in Washington.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg see a U.S. recession as more likely than not in the next 12 months, thanks to a steep series of Fed rate hikes aimed at curbing the fastest inflation in 40 years.
Kashkari said Thursday that the “overwhelming” message from contacts in the region is there is a lot of demand and that there aren’t enough workers to meet it.
