WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration revoked emergency-use authorization for two malaria drugs touted by President Donald Trump as COVID-19 treatments after determining they were unlikely to work against the virus and could have dangerous side effects.
The agency also warned that the medications could interfere with the only drug that has been specifically approved for treatment of the virus.
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine “are unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19,” the Food and Drug Administration said Monday. “In light of ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other serious side effects, the known and potential benefits of CQ and HCQ no longer outweigh the known and potential risks for the authorized use.”
The decision is the latest twist in a saga that has created confusion in the race to find therapies for COVID-19. The use of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients was embraced early on by hospitals, and a rush to secure supplies led to shortages, but use has dwindled as other treatments gained favor. Trump’s enthusiasm for the medicines also made them a political lightning rod.
—Bloomberg News