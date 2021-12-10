Federal regulators Thursday authorized booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds, a step that officials said would bolster protection against delta, the variant behind surging infections in parts of the United States, and could help tame the emerging omicron version.
The Food and Drug Administration’s decision came the day after new data from the companies suggested that boosters may play a critical role in helping to control the omicron variant by raising virus-fighting antibodies to block the pathogen, which echoed a finding by leading scientists in South Africa released earlier this week.
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, endorsed the FDA move, citing the early data indicating that boosters strengthen the body’s defenses against the virus. She strongly encouraged all 16- and 17-year-olds who have been vaccinated to get a booster as soon as they are six months past their second shot.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra issued a statement saying everyone eligible for boosters should get them.
The Pfizer-BioNTech shot is the only booster available for that age group. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not authorized for anyone under 18. All adults 18 and over have been eligible for boosters for several weeks.
Peter Marks, the FDA’s top vaccine regulator, said in a statement that new evidence indicates vaccine effectiveness is waning for adults and for those in the 16- and 17-year-old age group. A booster “will help provide continued protection,” he said.
About 5.5. million people ages 16 and 17, or two-thirds of that age group, have gotten one dose of vaccine and about 4.7 million have gotten two doses, according to CDC data. About 2.6 million were fully vaccinated six months ago and are eligible for a booster.
The FDA said its authorization was based on data it had previously analyzed in examining extra doses for adults 18 and older. The agency also said it had concluded that the benefits of a booster outweigh the risks of rare cardiac side effects, including the swelling of heart muscle, in 16- and 17-year-olds. That condition, called myocarditis, has been linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, occurring in male adolescents and young men.
The expanded age for Pfizer-BioNTech boosters is sure to raise questions among parents and doctors about whether — and when — children younger than 16 will need boosters. Scientists inside and outside of the government said more information is needed before a decision is made about boosters for younger children. Some experts believe those children eventually will need boosters, but perhaps can wait more than six months after their second shot.
“They probably will need boosts,” said one federal official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the issue. “The question is will they need boosts at six months or could they last longer?”
Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, have not asked the FDA for the go-ahead for boosters for younger children, according to Kit Longley, a Pfizer spokesman. “We will continue to monitor data from our ongoing clinical trial in addition to real world evidence to assess a potential need,” Longley said.