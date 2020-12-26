WASHINGTON — Anthony Fauci celebrated a big birthday on Christmas Eve. He’s 80.
He says he has worked every day since January, often late into the night, laser-focused on fighting the coronavirus pandemic. He enters his ninth decade with remarkable vigor, and attributes his youthful appearance to genetics. His father lived to 97 and never looked his age.
To deal with the demands of his job, Fauci says he relies on the muscle memory from his days as a young doctor working crazy shifts in a big New York City hospital, often all through the night, triaging patients with life-threatening injuries.
“There is no option to get tired. There is no option to sit down and say ‘I’m sorry, I’ve had enough’,” he said. When fatigued, he recalled, he would tell himself: “I’m gonna dig deep and just suck it up.”
Which is kind of what he’s been advising the whole country.
This pandemic will not last forever, but it won’t end soon enough, sadly, for thousands of families who will suffer through the dark days of winter as this cold-weather surge of infections, hospitalizations and deaths hits its peak. Coronavirus vaccines, a marvel of human ingenuity, will not begin to quash the pandemic for many weeks or months.
So: Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Wash your hands. Avoid crowds. Outside is better than inside. Fauci delivers that mantra every time he gives an interview, which is many times a day. He repeatedly cites scientific evidence or the lack of it. He is not hesitant to say that there are things we still don’t understand about this virus. And he has issued warning after warning: Take this thing seriously. It’s dangerous. We have to stay vigilant. And he says it again and again.
Paradoxically, this grim talk can be soothing, in part because of the way he delivers it: He doesn’t emanate fear. Disinformation, bunk and ideologically driven magical thinking have so thoroughly contaminated our information streams that people are desperate to find a safe harbor where two plus two is still four. That makes Fauci a national resource. His currency is trustworthiness.
That’s why Fauci got vaccinated Tuesday on a stage at the National Institutes of Health. “I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine,” he said, urging people to get vaccinated so there is a “veil of protection over this country that would end this pandemic.”
Not everyone loves him or even likes him. He’s been derided by critics as apocalyptic. The criticism at times has been venomous — and scary. The fact that Fauci and his wife, Christine Grady — chief of the bioethics department at NIH Clinical Center — require constant security is one of the countless dismal elements of this wretched, wrenching year. Even their three adult daughters have received harassing messages.
“On the one hand, I’m being adulated as this, you know, iconic figure, this person that everyone recognizes now, and knows. Which is fine. I can’t be distracted by that,” he said in an interview. “On the other hand, people have threatened my life and have harassed my wife and children and are still doing that. Public health measures have been swept up into the divisiveness of our society,” he said.
The only way Fauci gets through is by focusing on his job, he said, which includes speaking clearly to the public about the virus, the vaccines and what science does and doesn’t know.
But when he reflects on 2020 he’s amazed. “I could not have possibly made up a year as complicated as this,” he said.