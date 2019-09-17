FARMINGTON, Maine — A Farmington fire captain died and his brother, the town’s fire chief, was among seven others injured in an explosion Monday morning on Route 2 that leveled the building that housed a nonprofit, destroyed nearby homes and scattered debris for more than a mile.
Farmington police Chief Jack Peck Jr. told reporters at a Monday news conference that one firefighter died in the explosion at the two-story home of LEAP Inc. after responding to an apparent propane leak. Capt. Michael Bell, 68, who had worked for the department for 30 years, was killed, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.
Six other Farmington firefighters, including Bell’s brother, Chief Terry Bell; Capt. Timothy Hardy, Capt. Scott Baxter, his father; Theodore Baxter; and Joseph Hastings, were injured alongside 60-year-old Larry Lord of Jay, the building’s maintenance manager. Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross was treated and released at a Farmington hospital.
All other living victims of the blast were airlifted to other hospitals from Farmington. Maine Medical Center said it admitted five victims by Monday afternoon, with four in intensive care. Lord was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
The powerful explosion could be heard from as far away as Livermore. Insulation piled up like snow and papers with personal information were scattered closer to the scene.
Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols, who was one of the first responders to the explosion scene, likened the scene to what he saw as a security adviser during the Iraq war.
“I’ve been in law enforcement for 35 years. I’ve never seen anything like this before in my life except overseas,” Nichols said. “It was horrible.”
The explosion happened at 313 Farmington Falls Road — also known as Route 2 — around 8:30 a.m. Monday. Several nearby buildings were damaged. Randy Dean, who owns a mobile home park directly behind the site, said two of the 11 homes there were destroyed, 10 are uninhabitable and all 26 of his tenants are displaced. He said none was seriously injured.
Allen Rowe, who owns an automotive repair shop about ¾ mile from the site, showed a reporter a crack in a cinder block building that he said was caused by the explosion. He said power lines were “dancing all over the place” and his building briefly lost power.
Scott Landry serves as a Farmington selectman, state representative and board member of LEAP, which serves adults with developmental disabilities. He said Lord smelled the leak and hustled people out of the building before being injured in the blast. Landry called Lord a hero.
“He’s the main man keeping things together over there,” Landry said.
Fire investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office will be joined by fire investigators from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and will begin processing the scene Tuesday to pinpoint the source of the explosion, McCausland said.
“We’re going to get to the bottom of this to protect this community, all other communities and make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Gov. Janet Mills, a Farmington resident, said at a Monday afternoon news conference.
It was the first on-the-job death of a Maine firefighter since March 1 when Berwick fire Capt. Joel Barnes died while responding to an apartment fire in that town. His death came three years after East Millinocket fire Capt. Peter Larlee died from cardiac arrest while on duty at the town’s public safety building.
The Farmington Fair was closed Monday due to the explosion. Mills also ordered U.S. and Maine flags to immediately be lowered to half-staff through Wednesday evening.