Facebook has set a potential time limit on its previously indefinite ban of Donald Trump: two years.
Responding to a mandate from a semi-independent oversight committee that reviews its content moderation and policy enforcement decisions, the company said the former U.S. president will be eligible to resume posting to his Facebook and Instagram accounts on Jan. 7, 2023, two years after riots at the U.S. Capitol that Trump encouraged, resulting in his suspension.
The timing means Trump could regain his social media megaphone in time for the 2024 presidential campaign, if the company decides to reinstate him.
“At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded,” wrote Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, in a post announcing the decision. “We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest. If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded.”
In the event the ban is lifted, Clegg added, “there will be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr. Trump commits further violations ... up to and including permanent removal.”
The social media company also announced that it has implemented new moderation policies “to be applied in exceptional cases such as this,” suggesting that the verdict in this case could serve as a template for future decisions.
Facebook’s announcement comes just under a month after the company’s Oversight Board — a cohort of 20 scholars, lawyers, journalists and advocates tasked with reviewing and issuing binding decisions on some of Facebook’s toughest content moderation decisions — said that the open-ended suspension Trump had initially been given was inconsistent with “the rules that are applied to other users.”
