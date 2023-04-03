Video captured this week by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, New England Aquarium and Whale & Dolphin Conservation shows an endangered right whale calf feeding as it swims alongside its mother in Cape Cod Bay.
In the video, filmed on Monday, March 27, 41-year-old right whale Spindle can be seen swimming with her calf. As the two whales swim beside each other, the calf moves below its mother to suckle, or feed from her.
According to WHOI, the calf is Spindle’s 10th documented. One of her other calves, a juvenile female, was last seen in January off the coast of North Carolina, severely entangled in fishing gear and in poor health.
Spindle is one of less than 70 reproductively active right whales left in the wild, and approximately 340 right whales total.
“Every single female North Atlantic right whale and calf are vital to the species’ recovery,” WHOI said.
“These critically-endangered whales are dying faster than they can reproduce, largely due to entanglements in fishing gear and collisions with boats and ships.”
Every spring, many right whales travel more than 1,000 miles between the waters of the southeastern United States and New England and Eastern Canada. They go south to give birth, then return north to feed.
However, the whales migrate in the shallow waters of the Continental shelf and spend much of their time in urbanized areas on the East Coast, which makes them vulnerable to being hit by boats, tangled in fishing gear and threatened by noise pollution.
