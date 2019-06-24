BOSTON — A massive crowd turned out for the grand opening of the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, Mass., where the mayor claims the most expensive private construction project in the state’s history will transform his hardscrabble city into a paradise.
“When you drive through Everett, you’ll no longer smell gas and sulfur and oils, but you’ll smell flowers and trees,” said Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, who has been a die-hard defender of the controversial casino. “It’ll no longer be the back door to the city of Boston.”
Fireworks boomed and colorful smoke billowed over the curves of the casino and the Mystic River as the $2.6 billion casino came online. The crowd — which the casino officials predicted would hit 50,000 on opening day — cheered and then flooded in as the doors opened to the casino, which will now operate 24/7.
Excited soon-to-be-gambler Terese Gray of Cambridge, Mass., waiting outside, said, “I woke up crying this morning.”
“If I win, it’s going to my mother’s gravestone, with my brother’s name on it, too — that’s my mission here,” she added. But if she really wins big, she said, she and her boyfriend will take the rest and go somewhere nice.
Joseph Isaac Gentry, also of Cambridge, was one of the first in line. He’d been there since 3:30 a.m., he said shortly before the 10 a.m. opening.
“I’m a gamblin’ man,” Gentry said, grinning ear to ear. “I always do well at the casinos.”
The casino, owned by Wynn Resorts, was years in the making with the last year-and-a-half full of uncertainty as sexual-misconduct accusations against company founder Steve Wynn emerged. He denied the allegations, but the casino’s license hung in the balance, even following his resignation. A Massachusetts Gaming Commission investigation that wrapped up this spring resulted in a massive $35 million fine, but allowed the company to keep the license after it presented changes in policy over handling of sexual assault allegations.
Wynn’s ex-wife Elaine Wynn, still a major stakeholder in the company, stood on the balcony overlooking the elaborate flower-covered carousel that welcomes guests in, and smiled.
“We’re just waiting in happy anticipation,” she said as the first guests breached the entryway. “What I really love is how beautifully dressed everyone is, and respectful of our environment.”
Heading into the casino, Gimary Ortiz said the Encore compared favorably to the MGM Springfield in her hometown.
“I like this one better, it is bigger with lots more machines,” Ortiz said. “This one is a lot nicer looking, too.”
Some hopes were dashed during the day, though, as gamblers relearned the old lesson — the house always wins.
“I didn’t do as well as I wanted to do, I had fun doing it so I guess that is all that matters,” said John Kim of Boston. He told the Herald he lost $100 playing blackjack Sunday. “I think it was to … the dealers seemed to be a little rusty.”
“It was good gambling — the atmosphere was nice and the employees were really nice,” said Iris Ianno from New Hampshire.
Ianno and her friend Lee Scicchitani between them lost $160 playing poker on the machines.
“It definitely isn’t like playing in Vegas,” Ianno said. “There is just something in the air there.”