Here’s a taste of Thai cuisine: Peanut-flavored sauce with a slightly spicy edge coats the chicken for this quick meal. Skewers are filled with the chicken and vegetables. All that’s needed to complete this easy meal is to boil some noodles or steam some rice.
Leave about one-quarter inch between ingredients on the skewers. This helps the heat reach all sides of the food.
Other helpful hints:
Dried angel hair pasta can be used instead of fresh.
Satay sauce can be used instead of peanut sauce.
If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 10 minutes before threading.
THAI CHICKEN KABOBS
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS:
3/4 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 cup green bell pepper, cut into 1- to 2-inch cubes
12 cherry tomatoes
4 metal or wooden skewers
1/2 cup bottled peanut sauce (or satay sauce)
Line a baking tray with foil. Cut chicken into 1 1/2- to 2-inch pieces. Wash, seed and cut bell pepper into pieces of equal size. Thread chicken, green pepper and cherry tomatoes onto skewers, alternating as you go, ending with a cherry tomato. Place skewers on baking tray and spoon about 1/4 cup of the sauce on top. Reserve remaining sauce for dipping.
Preheat broiler. Place skewers about five inches from heat and cook five minutes. Remove from oven, turn skewers over and broil another two minutes. Cooking can also be done on outdoor grill. Serve two skewers per person on a bed of noodles along with dipping sauce.
Nutrition analysis per serving: 345 calories (23 percent from fat), 8.9 g fat (1 g saturated, 1.2 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 44.3 g protein, 21.1 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 569 mg sodium.
NOODLES
INGREDIENTS:
1/4 pound fresh angel hair pasta
2 teaspoons sesame oil
2 tablespoons noodle water
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Bring a medium-size saucepan containing two to three quarts of water to a boil over high heat. Add noodles. When water returns to a boil, cook noodles one minute if using fresh, or according to package instructions if using dried. Mix two tablespoons of noodle water with sesame oil in a serving bowl. Drain noodles and toss in bowl. Make sure all of the noodles are coated with the oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with the kabobs.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 251 calories (19 percent from fat), 5.4 g fat (0.8 g saturated, 1.9 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 7.4 g protein, 42.6 g carbohydrates, 1.8 g fiber, 3 mg sodium.