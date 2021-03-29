DURHAM — Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday out-of-state college students are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the state of New Hampshire, even as he announced all residents ages 16 and up will become eligible this week.
Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig is urging Sununu to “rethink this approach.” He is concerned about University of New Hampshire students in his town and other students around the state.
“Gov. Sununu indicated the vaccines are for what he called permanent New Hampshire residents only and advised that out-of-state college students should return to their home states to get vaccinated,” Selig said in a prepared statement. “Vaccinating college students as soon as possible in host communities with large concentrations of students like Durham, Keene, Plymouth, Hanover, New London, etc. is very important for the health and welfare of all of our municipalities, our residents, and for the state as a whole.”
Selig noted that as of Thursday, the town of Durham had 110 active coronavirus cases, third most of any community in the state. He noted it was largely attributable to students at UNH, which was reporting 164 active cases (155 of them students) as of Wednesday, with some students living in surrounding towns.
“I question if we really wanted New Hampshire college students living in our communities to have to travel back to Massachusetts or elsewhere to obtain vaccinations, where they may be exposed to the virus, only to bring it back here to New Hampshire,” Selig said. “And I raise a caution about out-of-state New Hampshire college kids needing to come back to NH to be vaccinated and again potentially exposing our New Hampshire residents in the process.”
Ben Vihstadt, spokesperson for Sununu, responded to Selig’s statement.
“As is the case with everyone in New Hampshire’s vaccine roll-out for the general population, you must be a resident to receive the vaccine,” Vihstadt said. “With the limited supply from the federal government, everyone must play by the same rules. It’s important to note the governor mentioned that should supply increase, we may be able to open eligibility up further — either this spring, or by the time fall comes.”
Vihstadt also pointed to logistical issues.
“Given the eligibility phases, it is likely many college students wouldn’t get their first shot until the end of May, meaning their second dose would occur at the end of June,” he said. “This is when most out-of-state college students are gone. This would create massive confusion at the federal level with people receiving one dose in one state and needing a second dose in another state.”
Vihstadt noted New Hampshire residents who have registered for the vaccine need to bring only one of the following documents to their appointment:
A driver’s license.
A payroll check within the last 60 days showing a legal New Hampshire address.
A government-issued payment like a Social Security check dated within the last 60 days.
Selig suggested a good solution would be to hold college campus vaccination events, similar to ones that have been held in many community school districts in New Hampshire recently to vaccinate teachers and all school staff members.
“The issue deserves more thought and conversation,” Selig said. “A local vaccination pod, like the one we just held for the Oyster River Cooperative School District, directly targeting college students living in host communities would be a reasonable approach to consider. Unlike tourists or out-of-state second home owners, college students are part and parcel of our host communities. Many vote here as well as they have declared their domiciles as being in our New Hampshire towns.”