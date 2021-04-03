WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol was on lockdown Friday after a car rammed into two police officers protecting the complex, killing one officer and reigniting tensions in a city still struggling to return to normalcy after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.
According to U.S. Capitol Police, after a male driver hit the officers, he crashed into a security barricade. The driver exited the vehicle with a knife, threatened one of the officers and was shot by police, according to law enforcement.
The suspect was taken into custody. He and the officers were transported to a hospital, where one officer died.
“It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to injuries,” said Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of U.S. Capitol Police. Law enforcement did not release the officer’s information.
The incident does not appear to be related to terrorism, according to Robert Contee, acting chief of D.C. Metropolitan Police.
Pittman said U.S. Capitol Police did not have the suspect on file and there were no early signs that the incident was related to any specific member of Congress.
Security recommendations have called for additional permanent fencing at the Capitol, but lawmakers of both parties have been hesitant to embrace it, worried about the optics of Congress walling itself off from the public. The incident is likely to reignite those conversations.
In 2016, Capitol Police shot a man who tried to bring a fake Beretta into the Capitol Visitor’s Center.
Congress is on recess for the spring holidays this week, meaning the Capitol complex had far fewer people than normal. The vast majority of lawmakers were expected to be in their districts and not in the Capitol. On a recess day, the building is still populated by staff members, reporters and police officers.
