FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The two men killed in the Fort Lauderdale bus shooting were identified Friday, while the bus driver was called a hero for quick actions that brought the incident to an immediate end.
The deceased victims are Gregory L. Campbell Jr., 32, of Lauderdale Lakes, and Danny Colon, 41, of Tamarac, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Two surviving victims have not been identified.
After a man started shooting on a Broward County Transit bus Thursday afternoon, the driver forced the bus into a turn lane and pulled into the Fort Lauderdale police station parking lot. Police officers raced out of the building, and the gunman got off the bus and surrendered.
“The bus driver in this particular case, her quick actions I am sure saved lives,” Acting Police Chief Luis Alvarez said. “So kudos to her. She deserves to be applauded for her actions.”
Arrested as the suspected shooter was Jamal Meyers, according to Fort Lauderdale police. Meyers, 34, faces two premeditated murder charges and two attempted murder charges, according to the court documents. He also faces charges of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and a probation violation.
Meyers is considered a serious habitual felon and has had numerous encounters with the legal system since 2003, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
One shooting victim died on the bus and the other died at Broward Health Medical Center, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said. Another victim is in critical condition at Broward Health Medical Center; the fourth shooting victim is expected to survive.