Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House, announced Tuesday that she will retire, days after she was accused of bending her own rules with a Thanksgiving weekend gathering at a beach house.
Birx said she would stay in her role until President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
“I will be helpful in any role that people think I can be helpful in, and then I will retire,” Birx told Newsy.
The well known pandemic expert conceded that critical news accounts of the gathering at her family’s Delaware beach house took an “overwhelming” toll.
Birx visited the beach home over the holiday weekend with members of more than one household in apparent violation of Centers for Disease Control restrictions, The Associated Press reported.
She admitted being taken aback by the harsh criticism over the visit, which she insisted was misplaced. Like millions of Americans, she said her family has paid a heavy price during the months-long pandemic.
“They’ve tried to be supportive. But to drag my family into this, when my daughter hasn’t left that house in 10 months, my parents have been isolated for 10 months,” Birx said, “these are very difficult things.”