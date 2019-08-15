Toxic blue-green algae in lakes and ponds has caused the death of several dogs throughout the United States and Canada in the last month. While these algal blooms are more common in southern states, they also occur in Maine, especially as bodies of water warm in mid- to late-summer.
“The toxins, if they’re concentrated enough, are very potent,” said Scott Williams, executive director of the Lake Stewards of Maine, an organization that monitors Maine’s lakes with more than 1,300 volunteers. “This is a problem that should be taken very seriously, but at the same time, people shouldn’t be pushing the panic button.”
Blue-green algae is a type of photosynthesizing bacteria called cyanobacteria. It exists in all Maine lakes but is harmless in low concentrations.
When the population of this bacteria explodes during an algal bloom it can sometimes produce toxins that, when ingested, can kill dogs in a matter of minutes. It can also poison humans, causing illness and, in rare cases, death.
“It’s something we talk about on a regular basis both as professionals and also with our volunteers,” Williams said. “We do have lakes that experience annual or near annual algae blooms here in Maine.”
The threat of blue-green algae created headlines earlier this month when three dogs died after swimming in a pond filled with toxic algae in North Carolina. The dogs’ owner posted about the event on Facebook, and her story was shared across the country.
Just two days later, a border collie died from the same type of poisoning after swimming in a lake in Georgia. And in late July, blue-green algae caused the deaths of three dogs playing along the edge of the St. John River in New Brunswick.
Currently, 122 Maine lakes and ponds are listed by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection as being at risk for having an algal bloom. Of those, 19 lakes and ponds are reported to have algal blooms nearly every year — but not all algal blooms contain blue-green algae, and of those that do, not all contain toxins.
Six bodies of water are under an advisory in New Hampshire, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Services website, the closest to the Monadnock Region being Keyser Pond in Henniker.
Ai Takeuchi and other Maine veterinarians are aware of the problem and keep an eye out for canine patients displaying any symptoms of this type of poisoning.
“It comes on very quickly,” she said. “With the algae, it can be 10 to 30 minutes after drinking the water where they start having symptoms.” Vomiting, diarrhea, lack of coordination, seizures and excessive drooling are among the symptoms. ... Within an hour, they’re losing consciousness,” she said. “Then, as it progresses.”
There is no antidote, she said, but if caught early, a dog might be saved through decontamination procedures and blood or plasma transfusions.