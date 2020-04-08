President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends people in the United States wear face coverings in public to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The additional public-health measure is not a substitute for social distancing but is mainly to prevent those who have the virus — and might not know it — from spreading it to others.
The Washington Post talked to Grace Jun, assistant professor of fashion at the Parsons School of Design and chief executive of Open Style Lab, who designed this face mask sewing pattern after consulting with the New York City Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities and the NYU Langone Medical Center. This pattern is designed to be sewn with a machine, but it can also be hand-sewn.
Tools
Fabric scissors or a rotary cutter
Ruler or ruler tape
Pins or clips
Sewing machine
Thread (polyester works well for extra strength)
Iron or heavy books
Optional: safety pin
Materials
Two pieces of 12-inch-long and 7.25-inch-wide 100 percent cotton fabric (tight-weave cotton or quilted cotton). If possible, use two colors to indicate the mask's inside and outside.
One piece of 12-inch-long and 7.25-inch-wide interfacing or lightweight, breathable, stiff fabric.
Fourteen inches of one-eighth-inch flat elastic, stretch yarn or additional fabric for ties.
Step One
Cut your pieces and mark stitch lines
Cut three fabric rectangles 12 inches long and 7.5 inches wide:
Two cotton fabric pieces
One interface piece
Stack the fabric: The top layer should be a thicker/quilted cotton, the middle layer should be the interface piece, and the last layer underneath should be a softer cotton.
Trace all of the pattern lines on the top layer of fabric. Cut along the solid line through all three layers so you have three pieces of equal size.
Cut two pieces of elastic, each at least seven inches or longer to allow for an adjustable fit.
Step Two
Stitch the darts
Fold your fabric stack in half with the thicker top layer on the inside so you are stitching your triangular darts on the inside layer. Clip or pin together.
Stitch one half-inch dart on what will become the top of your mask — for your nose. Stitch another three-quarter-inch dart on the other side for the chin. Note that these can be adjusted to be smaller or larger to fit the wearer.
You can cut the darts open or press them flat.
Step Three
Stitch the zigzag curved lines
Sew along the curved dotted stitch lines with a zigzag stitch.
Step Four
Stitch the top and bottom outside edges
Fold the top and bottom edges (long sides) of the mask toward the inside along the marked seam allowance and press and pin or clip. Stitch on top of the fold to close. (This will leave a raw edge. You can finish your edges before sewing to finish if desired.)
Step Five
Stitch the zigzag horizontal lines
Sew along the horizontal dotted stitch lines with a zigzag stitch.
Step Six
Attach elastic straps to mask
Fold the edges of your fabric tabs over half an inch or more; stitch a quarter-inch from the edge to create a tunnel for the elastic. Feed the elastic through the tunnel. (A safety pin attached to one end will help with threading.) Try on, and adjust the length as needed. Stitch or tie the ends of the elastic together.
Notes
In making this pattern, Jun used a tightly woven quilting cotton fabric, or a cotton fabric with a high thread count (usually more expensive, such as Egyptian cotton). A 2013 study published in the journal Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness found that well fitting, homemade masks made of cotton T-shirts provide some protection from droplet transmission, the method by which the coronavirus is spread.
Jun has also designed a companion mask made of vinyl, which would make it easy to wipe down and disinfect. The see-through vinyl would also leave one's mouth visible when communicating with someone who's hearing impaired.
Step-by-step video tutorials are available at https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/04/05/how-sew-your-own-fabric-mask/?arc404=true