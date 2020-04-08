MASK-DIY

Grace Jun, assistant professor of fashion at the Parsons School of Design and chief executive of Open Style Lab, designed this face-mask sewing pattern. The mask is made of 100 percent cotton, so it is washable. To get the free pattern, along with step-by-step instructions, visit www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/04/05/how-sew-your-own-fabric-mask/?arc404=true