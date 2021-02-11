With all this cooking we’re doing day in and day out, leftovers can be a blessing, especially once you join the Tamar Adler school of thought. If you haven’t read her book, “An Everlasting Meal” gets its title from the idea that pretty much everything you make can lead into the next thing you make, deliciously blurring the lines.
But every now and then there’s a break in the chain. You make so much of a stew that you can’t seem to transform, eat or freeze it fast enough to keep some of it from spoiling. This is especially a challenge when cooking for one or two.
Here’s a chance to create a one-and-done meal as a break from the tyranny of leftovers: wok-charred broccoli glazed in a sticky hoisin-orange sauce and tossed with soba or udon noodles, from Ching-He Huang’s new book, “Asian Green” (Kyle Books, 2021).
It’s not quite a one-pot affair — you need to boil the noodles separately — but the dish comes together so quickly that the broccoli is cooked and glazed in its sweet-and-sour sauce by the time the noodles are done. Toss together, top with some sliced almonds, and dinner is ready.
The quantity hits that sweet spot between two and three servings, depending on your appetite. Whichever way you go, take that last bite and you’ll agree: It was good while it lasted.
Sticky Hoisin Broccoli With Almonds
Total time: 25 minutes
Servings: 2 to 3
This quick stir-fry gives broccoli the sweet-and-sour treatment with an orange-hoisin sauce, punched up with chile, if you like the heat. The trick is to char the broccoli first in a wok or skillet to create smoky notes, then glaze it in the sauce before tossing with noodles and topping with toasted flaked almonds for a nutty bite (and a dose of protein).
The cooked noodles can be refrigerated for up to five days before tossing with the hot broccoli mixture in the skillet.
The finished dish can be refrigerated for up to three days. Warm in the microwave or a skillet with a splash of water, if needed, to loosen the sauce.
INGREDIENTS
4 ounces udon noodles or soba noodles
1 long red chile, such as Asian finger pepper, finely chopped (de-seeded if you prefer less heat)
Scant ½ cup low-sodium vegetable broth or water
3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
1 tablespoon low-sodium tamari or soy sauce
1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon honey (may substitute agave nectar or golden syrup)
1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
½ teaspoon finely grated orange zest
1 small head broccoli (1 pound)
1 tablespoon sunflower or other vegetable oil
2 tablespoons water
½ cup (2 ounces) toasted slivered almonds
STEPS
In a large pot of boiling water, cook the noodles according to the package instructions. Drain, then rinse under cool running water and drain again.
In a small bowl, whisk together the chile, broth, hoisin, orange juice, tamari, ginger, cornstarch, honey, sesame oil and zest.
Break the broccoli into bite-size florets, cutting larger ones in half or quarters, if needed. Trim the end off the stem and, using a sharp vegetable peeler, peel the remaining stem, then cut it into quarter-inch circles and then matchsticks.
Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat until smoking; then pour in the sunflower oil. Add the broccoli and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly charred in spots, about two minutes. Add water around the edges of the wok and cook for an additional minute or so, or until the broccoli is crisp-tender. Pour in the sauce and stir, coating the broccoli, until glossy. Add the noodles and toss to warm through and coat in the sauce.
Divide among serving bowls, top with the toasted almonds, and serve hot.
Nutrition (Based on three servings) | Calories: 347; Total Fat: 17 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 1 mg; Sodium: 637 mg; Carbohydrates: 41 g; Dietary Fiber: 7 g; Sugar: 11 g; Protein: 12 g.