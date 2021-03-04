A maple syrup glaze and sliced almonds give extra flavor and crunch to chicken breasts. Hot pepper jelly adds zing to sautéed corn and lima beans, made in minutes in the microwave. Walnuts, pistachios or pecans can be substituted for sliced almonds. And any type of hot pepper jelly can be used.
ALMOND-MAPLE CHICKEN
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
¾ pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 tablespoon canola oil
Vegetable oil spray
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons sliced almonds
STEPS
Remove visible fat from chicken. Mix maple syrup and canola oil together. Heat a nonstick skillet, just big enough to hold chicken in one layer, over medium-high heat. Spray with olive oil and add chicken; cover with a lid. Saute five minutes. Turn and cook, covered, another three minutes or until internal temperature on a meat thermometer reads 165 degrees. Remove skillet from heat and pour maple syrup mixture over chicken. Turn chicken over in the sauce and divide between two dinner plates. Pour remaining sauce over chicken. Sprinkle almonds on top.
Nutrition per serving: 470 calories, 25 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 14 g monounsaturated fat, 125 mg cholesterol, 43 g protein, 19 g carbohydrates, 3 g dietary fiber, 15 g sugars, 85 mg sodium, 780 mg potassium, 470 mg phosphorus
Exchanges/food choices: 1 other carbohydrate, 6 lean protein, 3 fat
HOT PEPPER SUCCOTASH
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons hot pepper jelly
¾ cup frozen corn kernels
¾ cup frozen lima beans
STEPS
Place all ingredients in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover with a plate or plastic wrap. Microwave on high two minutes. Toss well.
Stovetop method: Place hot pepper jelly, corn and lima beans in a skillet over medium-high heat. Saute three minutes. The vegetables need only to be warmed through.
Nutrition per serving: 180 calories, 0.5 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 6 g protein, 41 g carbohydrates, 5 g dietary fiber, 13 g sugars, 40 mg sodium, 400 mg potassium, 100 mg phosphorus
Exchanges/food choices: 2 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate