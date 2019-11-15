Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick joined the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential campaign Thursday amid growing concerns in the party that the existing field won’t produce a nominee strong enough to beat President Donald Trump.
Patrick, currently a managing director at Bain Capital, said in a video that he is running “to build a better, more sustainable, more inclusive American dream for the next generation.”
“I admire and respect the candidates in the Democratic field. They bring a richness of ideas and experience and a depth of character that makes me proud to be a Democrat,” Patrick said. But instead of the character of the candidates, this election “is about the character of the country.”
“This time is about more than removing an unpopular and divisive leader, as important as that is, but about delivering instead for you,” Patrick said.
“I recognize running for president is a Hail Mary under any circumstances. This is a Hail Mary from two stadiums over,” he told the Boston Globe.
The newly minted candidate officially filed for New Hampshire’s primary on Thursday. He plans to fly to California for appearances on Saturday and Nevada on Sunday, according to a person familiar with his plans. The California Democratic Party is holding a convention in Long Beach this weekend, and Nevada Democrats have a candidate forum scheduled for Sunday.
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said Patrick called him early Thursday, and said he would be in Iowa next week. The Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3 are the first nominating contest and voters, as well as state and party officials, expect candidates to campaign there in person.
Patrick, 63, would appeal to moderate voters who worry whether former Vice President Joe Biden is up to the task of facing Trump head-on, and worry that Pete Buttigieg lacks the proper experience.
Patrick, who is African American, also could cut into Biden’s strength with black voters. He could make a case that he could boost turnout of black voters in the general election better than Biden, who currently leads among that slice of the electorate.
Patrick’s decision is “an implicit criticism of the whole field and Biden, Booker, Harris in particular,” said former Massachusetts representative Barney Frank. “It’s going to make a lot of people angry.”
Of his prospects for breaking through a crowded Democratic field, Patrick told CBS’s “This Morning” on Thursday that “you can’t know if you can break through until you try.”
Patrick offered thinly veiled criticisms of two of the current leading candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Patrick’s fellow Massachusetts politician, Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
“We seem to be migrating to, on the one camp, sort of nostalgia — let’s just get rid, if you will, of the incumbent president and we can go back to doing what we used to do,” he said. “Or, it’s our way, our big idea, or no way.”
“Neither of those, it seems to me, seizes the moment,” he said.
In case anyone thought the implied criticism was accidental, Patrick repeated the same comment after filing in New Hampshire.
Asked on CBS about a couple of major issues in the campaign, Patrick said he opposes “Medicare for all” but supports a “public option” that would allow people to enroll in a government-sponsored health plan rather than private insurance. And he said he supports higher taxes on the richest Americans, but not necessarily the wealth tax that Warren has backed.
“I don’t think wealth is the problem, I think greed is the problem,” he said.
Patrick said he doesn’t support Medicare for All and favors increasing taxes on “the most prosperous and most fortunate.”
He said he spoke with former President Barack Obama Wednesday before announcing his candidacy. Patrick has close ties to Obama and his move is being perceived as a sign the former president and his allies are worried about Biden’s ability to beat Trump.
Although Patrick appeared to have won his family’s blessing this time, his late announcement this week caught even some of his closest political confidants off guard. But Patrick has long been nostalgic about his underdog status when he entered the 2006 gubernatorial primary in Massachusetts as a relative unknown, facing off against the state’s sitting attorney general.
His decision to enter the race now comes as some establishment Democrats worry that Biden, the leading moderate in the race, is losing ground to more progressive rivals. Biden’s sometimes unsteady performance on the stump has left some voters questioning whether the 78-year-old is up to taking on Trump.
Patrick, 63, will likely try to position himself as a more viable alternative to Biden than Pete Buttigieg, a 37-year-old whose political experience is limited to serving as mayor of the city of South Bend, Ind., but who has risen in polls to become a leading candidate.
Patrick’s record as a trailblazer for African Americans could position him to connect with black voters, a mainstay of Biden’s support, but a group with whom Buttigieg has done poorly so far.
Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, the two black candidates in the race, are polling in the low single digits.
Patrick, who served two terms as governor, had previously ruled out a bid for president, citing the impact of the “cruelty of our elections process” on his family. But, in recent days, Patrick has told allies and party leaders he sees an opening for a candidate that can unite the Democratic Party.
Patrick faces an uphill battle to winning the nomination, with no staff on the ground in the early states and limited name recognition. He left office in 2015 to join Bain Capital, the firm co-founded by another Massachusetts governor, Mitt Romney, now a Republican senator from Utah.
Former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg is another possible late entry into the field. He has filed paperwork required for the Democratic primaries in Alabama and Arkansas. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.
Patrick also faces the difficulty of raising money to finance a national campaign and qualifying for the party debates, which have increased their fundraising and polling thresholds.
Patrick was the second elected black governor in U.S. history and would need a strong performance in South Carolina, where the majority of the Democratic electorate is black.
Before serving as governor, Patrick worked as a U.S. assistant attorney general for the civil rights division under President Bill Clinton and worked at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
Patrick traveled to early states last year and allies of Obama were urging him to run, but he decided against a bid last November.
(Material from the Los Angeles Times was used in this report.)