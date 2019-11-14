Deval Patrick has called party leaders, supporters and elected officials to confirm that he intends to run for the Democratic presidential nomination and that he plans to file his candidacy officially in New Hampshire on Thursday, according to two people with knowledge of his plans.
Patrick is likely to make the announcement Thursday during an appearance on "CBS This Morning." He has been a contributor to the network since September, but CBS announced on Wednesday that it was severing the relationship. After registering for the ballot in New Hampshire, Patrick plans to head to California, a state that falls early in the primary calendar and has a wealth of delegates. The filing deadline in New Hampshire is Friday.
The former Massachusetts governor on Wednesday was working through a list of people to alert them of his decision, according to those with knowledge of his plans, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the plans before they are announced.
Patrick's decision, for which he started laying the groundwork Sunday, could further unsettle the Democratic presidential field less than three months before the contest begins with the Iowa caucuses. He will enter the race just days after former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg began making his own plans to join the field.
The twin decisions come amid lingering concern, particularly among more-moderate Democrats, about the leading centrist candidate, former vice president Joe Biden, as well as the rise on the left of Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Bloomberg had initially decided not to run because he thought Biden would be too formidable an opponent. Patrick spent several months in 2018 considering a bid, but ultimately decided not to run, citing "the cruelty of our elections process" and its effect on his family.
Patrick has political strengths and an ability to deliver such soaring oratory that President Barack Obama was accused of taking lines from him from a 2006 speech. He became a two-term governor using an uplifting life story and an aspirational political brand, traits that his allies say could serve him well in a presidential campaign.
Patrick called Biden recently to inform him of his decision, in part because Patrick understands that his candidacy will in some ways be seen as a rejection of Biden, according to a person who spoke recently with Patrick. While Biden has often mentioned his eight-year partnership with "Barack," Patrick also shares a long history with the former president, and their political networks have often intertwined.
It was unclear on Wednesday night whether he had spoken with Warren, the U.S. senator from his home state and someone whose political rise he helped in 2012 when he defended her against questions about her claims of Native American heritage. Patrick's entry is already confounding and dividing many Massachusetts Democrats, who will now have two candidates fighting for the nomination. (A third, Rep. Seth Moulton, dropped out of the race earlier in the year.)
But he is likely to face deep scrutiny in the Democratic primary over his corporate ties. He once worked for Texaco and Coca-Cola and served on the board of subprime mortgage lender Ameriquest.
Since leaving office in 2015, he has been a managing director at Bain Capital, the private-equity firm that became a target for Democrats in 2012 when Obama was running against Mitt Romney, the Republican presidential nominee who co-founded the firm.
A spokesman for Bain did not return several messages asking whether Patrick still remains with the firm. Patrick had been scheduled to speak Wednesday at an investors' conference in Colorado Springs, but he backed out at the last minute. Bain sent another director instead.
One major challenge for Patrick is that he has little time to build the kind of grass-roots campaign operation he prized himself on in Massachusetts. He also may not be able to break through and meet the qualification standards needed to get onto the debate stage.
"When I was thinking about it many months ago — one of the questions was, 'How do you break through in a field this large and this talented without being a celebrity or a sensationalist?' " he said on CBS in June. "And I'm none of those things."
The former governor already has missed filing deadlines for Arkansas and Alabama, which could put him at a significant disadvantage if the race goes late and turns into a fight for delegates.
Patrick will focus his campaign closely on New Hampshire, but there, too, he will need to make a case that he brings something new to an already crowded field. Two senators from neighboring states, Warren and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will also be on the ballot.
A New Hampshire poll released by Suffolk University in May 2018 found Patrick in the middle of the pack at 4 percent.
Patrick, who is African-American, is aiming to gain ground among black voters in states such as South Carolina, something which has not been achieved by either Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris of California or Cory Booker of New Jersey, according to polling. The field also has featured current and former governors who have struggled to gain traction and other moderates who have been unable to catch fire.
One of the reasons Patrick initially decided not to run was the strain it would put on his family.
"The process is cruel," he told Boston public radio station WBUR last year. "Every family has its warts, has its issues ... has things they'd rather keep private, and we do as well."
His wife, Diane, was hospitalized for depression after a bruising and racially divisive 2006 gubernatorial campaign. She was also diagnosed last year with Stage 1 uterine cancer but now has a good prognosis. His two daughters, both in their early 30s, were also opposed to the race, but are now said to be more amenable.
The rigors of a presidential campaign could also reopen a painful chapter involving Patrick's sister.
Patrick's former brother-in-law, Bernard Sigh, was sentenced in June to more than six years in prison after he was convicted of several charges, including the kidnapping and rape of Patrick's sister.
Patrick in 2014 removed the top two officials at the state's Sex Offender Registry Board in part because they had tried to force his brother-in-law to register as a sex offender for an earlier conviction in California of raping Patrick's sister. The incident became an issue during the final month before Patrick's 2006 election, something he attributed to "dirty politics." The disclosure of the matter, he said, "nearly destroyed their lives."
He also lacks the financial resources needed for a campaign that will probably stretch into next spring. His campaign advisers have been testing the groundwork for a super PAC as one way to infuse cash into his efforts. But that may also come with political downsides in an environment in which most candidates are building an army of small-dollar donors.
Patrick has spent the past several days trying to recruit a top campaign staff but has been rebuffed by several potential hires. Several of his longtime advisers — who earlier had been prepared to join his campaign — are now working elsewhere.
John Walsh, who helped Patrick's rise as governor and later served as chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, is running the reelection campaign of Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass. Doug Rubin, who was Patrick's chief of staff and one of his closest advisers, is working for Tom Steyer's presidential campaign. Bakari Sellers, who was helping plot out Patrick's campaign a year ago and has significant South Carolina connections, has since backed Harris.
"If you can get unvarnished, vintage Deval Patrick out there to the world, anyone would be crazy to underestimate what that can do," said one operative in Massachusetts who has worked with Patrick in the past but is not involved with the campaign. "But the landscape is tougher when you come in at this point."
Rosy Gonzalez Speers, a former Patrick adviser who most recently worked for Andrew Gillum's gubernatorial bid in Florida, has been one of those advising Patrick. They have talked with several potential campaign managers, according to people knowledgeable about those conversations, but so far have not announced who might run the operation.