The second Democratic presidential debate is almost here, with 20 candidates trying to outshine one another over two nights amid escalating disputes over health care, criminal justice, immigration and other combustible topics.
The broadcast is scheduled to kick off tonight at 8. Ten candidates will step into the spotlight inside the Fox Theatre in Detroit, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., two liberal favorites who will be sharing the debate stage for the first time. They will be joined by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, among others.
Much of the pressure will be on Sanders to regain his footing after a June performance that was overshadowed by Harris and Biden. Sanders and his team have been preparing for round two more rigorously, according to the people familiar with the campaign talks.
Night two on Wednesday will feature a rematch between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, who clashed in last month’s debate. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who has sparred with Biden in recent days, will join them and could challenge one or both on criminal justice policies.
Biden will be standing between Harris and Booker, who have been critical of Biden’s record and are prepared for volatile and personal exchanges.
The debate could also extend the sharp disagreement between candidates advocating a Medicare-for-all health-care system and those who prefer the more modest approach of expanding the existing Affordable Care Act. And it could renew discussions about race, drug statutes, law enforcement and foreign policy that have divided the field in recent weeks.
CNN, which is hosting and broadcasting the event, said there will be two hours of debate time each night. Each evening will last two hours. CNN journalists Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will moderate.
Unlike last time, the rules stipulate that there will be no questions requiring a show of hands from the candidates. Frequent interruptions by a particular candidate will result in reduced time for that candidate to speak on other occasions. Candidates will get 60 seconds to respond to questions and 30 seconds for rebuttals.
For many of the lesser-known candidates, the debate could be a make-or-break moment, giving them one last chance to make a splash.
The polling and fundraising criteria for the September debates will be tougher, and fewer of the presidential hopefuls are likely to qualify.
Here’s a complete list of the candidates debating on each night, in alphabetical order;
Tuesday: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; Buttigieg; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; O’Rourke; Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio; Sanders; Warren; and author Marianne Williamson.
Wednesday: Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado; Biden; Booker; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York; Harris; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; and businessman Andrew Yang.