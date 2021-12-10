WASHINGTON — A new federal program that provides monthly payments to an estimated 35 million families with children is set to expire at the end of December, putting fresh pressure on Congress if it hopes to preserve an initiative that President Biden sees as critical to combating poverty.
The aid is the result of an expanded, retooled child tax credit, which Democrats approved this past spring as part of their sprawling coronavirus relief package. Lawmakers grew the size of the benefit, ensured lower-income Americans could claim it fully on their taxes and allowed parents for the first time to collect the money in the form of monthly checks.
Democrats hope to extend each of those elements as part of their latest, roughly $2 trillion economic initiative known as the Build Back Better Act, which more broadly aims to overhaul the country’s health care, education, climate and tax laws. They say they intend to finalize their work in the Senate before Christmas, eventually sending the bill to Biden’s desk after the House adopted the measure in November.
But their ambitious timeline increasingly faces the prospect of sustained delays. For months, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has raised concerns about the size and scope of the tax-and-spending proposal. This week, he even appeared to take aim at programs including the child tax credit, signaling he remains skeptical about federal initiatives that send checks directly to Americans.
With much about the measure unresolved, the wrangling raises the prospect for disruptions in a program Democrats have come to call the Biden Child Tax Credit — a reflection of their belief that the monthly checks are a defining element of the president’s legacy and the party’s political philosophy. The payments are still slated to arrive, as scheduled, on Dec. 15. Without a legislative change, though, that is set to be the last payment, and the program come January will revert to its older, smaller state.
“Our country would not accept vulnerable senior citizens missing out on a Social Security payment,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the leader of the tax-focused Finance Committee. “Similarly it is not acceptable for vulnerable children and families to miss out on a child tax credit payment.”
For years, federal law allowed parents to deduct up to $2,000 from their annual taxes for each child under age 17, though the exact amount they ultimately received would depend on a filer’s income and the amount of taxes they owed. For many lower-income families, the system generally provided an injection of cash every tax-filing season in the spring.
But Democrats expanded the program as part of the American Rescue Plan, which Biden signed into law in March. The revisions belonged to a broader set of spending measures that the White House pursued in a bid to give families a financial boost, particularly as they recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the stimulus law, lawmakers bumped up the size of the tax credits, allowing parents to deduct up to $3,600 for each child under age 6 and $3,000 for others ages 6 through 17. They also made it refundable, meaning that many low-income Americans — who might not have had enough income and tax burden to benefit from the full credit — could still receive the entire amount in the form of a refund.