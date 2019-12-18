LOS ANGELES — A Democratic presidential debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles is back on track after a labor dispute there was ended Tuesday morning.
The televised debate, set for Thursday, had been in peril since last week, when Democratic presidential candidates announced they would boycott the event because a labor union was planning to picket on debate night. The dispute was between Sodexo, a food services contractor on the private university’s Westside campus, and Unite Here Local 11, which represents about 150 campus employees.
Unite Here Local 11 said the food services workers had reached a tentative agreement for a three-year contract with Sodexo for “a 25 percent increase in compensation, a 50 percent drop in health care costs, and increases (in) workers’ job security.” Many of the workers previously made less than $15 an hour.
“We have been a member of the LMU community since 1975 and are excited to continue working with our partners on campus to welcome the Democratic presidential debate,” Sodexo said in a statement.
The debate was originally scheduled to take place at UCLA but had to be moved in early November after Democrats realized the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299 was boycotting campus speakers in protest of the university’s use of temps and contractors.