WASHINGTON — National Democrats got their preferred Senate candidate in Maine on Tuesday night, with state House Speaker Sara Gideon set to take on Sen. Susan Collins and reap a windfall raised to defeat her.
Collins is one of two Republicans running for reelection in states Hillary Clinton carried in 2016.
She’s been campaigning forcefully against Gideon for months, long before the primary officially set the matchup. The seat is well within Democrats’ grasp, as Collins’ reputation for independence and political moderation has foundered in the highly charged, deeply polarized Trump era. Resistance to the president and nominees Collins voted to confirm, especially Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, helped fuel her decline as much as Gideon’s rise.
Gideon was leading a three-way Democratic primary with 70 percent of the vote as of 9:32 p.m. Eastern when The Associated Press called the race. Lawyer-activist Betsy Sweet had 22 percent and lawyer Bre Kidman had 8 percent. Collins was unopposed in her primary.