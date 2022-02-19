In Richard Linklater’s movie “Dazed and Confused,” a character defines their “Every Other Decade Theory”: “The Fifties were boring. The Sixties rocked. The Seventies, my God, they obviously suck. So maybe the Eighties will be, like, radical.” When that movie opened in 1993, the 20-something audiences it targeted laughed knowingly: Obviously the 1970s had been cooler than the 1980s. None could conceive of thinking seriously about the decade they were living through, much less writing a book about it.
Chuck Klosterman’s “The Nineties” wrestles in an entertaining and fitfully insightful way with a decade few of us feel like we understand. As the writer of an incisively snarky string of books and articles on our tangled, often-baffling connection to the American pop culture zeitgeist, Klosterman seems ideally suited to the task.
From the start, Klosterman tries to look past the “grunge cartoon” take on the decade. This is welcome, given how often cultural chroniclers reduce periods to worn cliches. He knows that just muddling together Kurt Cobain, the O.J. Simpson trial, Biosphere 2, Boris Yeltsin, Bush v. Gore, Timothy McVeigh, “Friends,” and the “Clear Craze” (Crystal Pepsi, Zima) produces no greater understanding. This is partially due to Klosterman’s somewhat self-satirizing Gen-X suspicion of certainties. He is most discerning when parsing the tortured relationship his generation had in the ’90s to authenticity and popularity: Alanis Morissette “was successful because of her honesty, but anyone that successful had to be lying.”
In riffing chapters whose mood toggles between jaundiced, jaunty and mournful, Klosterman tries less to uncover the true significance of the decade than to communicate how it was to experience. In turn, that leads to explaining how different moments were viewed through or even created by the period’s increasingly media-saturated environment.
Though waggish, smart and packed with ephemera on everything from Baudrillard’s influence on “The Matrix” to the “calculated redness” of Billy Ray Cyrus’ neck, “The Nineties” keeps turning in a downbeat direction. That cartoonishly banal period between the fall of the Soviet Union and the fall of the World Trade Center can look to some today like the calm before the storm.