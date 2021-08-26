RICHMOND, Va. — The death penalty for Dylann Roof, a Columbia man who killed nine African Americans at a church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015, has been unanimously upheld by a three-judge panel of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.
“His crimes qualify him for the harshest penalty that a just society can impose,” the judges wrote.
Roof was sentenced to death in January 2017 by a federal jury in Charleston, becoming the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel presided.
Overwhelming evidence at Roof’s trial, including his own writings, showed he is a white supremacist who was radicalized by far-right racist internet sites. He acted alone and had planned the killings at Emanuel AME Church over a span of several months. His goal, he wrote, was to start a race war.
Mental illness was a key issue in Roof’s appeals, but the judges found him competent to stand trial and to represent himself, which he did at times during the trial.
Roof, however, claimed that the court did not thoroughly vet if he was mentally ill. Among other legal arguments, Roof claimed that his competency to stand trial relied too heavily on one psychologist’s evaluation. The judges disagreed, writing that Roof failed to demonstrate an error had been made.
State Rep. JA Moore, D-Goose Creek, lost his sister Myra Thompson in the Emanuel tragedy. He said the court’s decision showed that justice prevailed. He said he hopes that it will continue.
“Too often in this country for marginalized people, especially Black and brown folks, the criminal justice system has not been favorable to us. Fortunately in this situation with the tragic, barbaric murder of my sister and eight other lives, the justice system has been working,” Moore said.
But it does not take away the pain.
More than six years after the massacre, Moore said he cannot put into words the feelings he has about what happened inside the church basement on the night of June 17, 2015.
“It is still just as shocking, just as egregious, just as hurtful, just as painful as it was six years ago,” Moore said. “For me, for the family members, we live with it every day. It’s our constant reality. This verdict doesn’t change the pain. This ruling doesn’t change anything for us.”