The Ukrainian International Airlines plane arrived in Toronto after what is usually a routine 10-hour flight. It was a typical commercial aircraft, but airport workers found a shocking scene on board.
Inside were 500 crated puppies, according to Canadian authorities. Many were dehydrated, weak and vomiting. Thirty-eight of them were dead in their crates.
The gruesome discovery on June 13 set off an investigation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. And it cast a spotlight on a growing international market for dogs that advocates and lawmakers say needs more restrictions — not only for the sake of imported dogs but also to protect the health of people and animals in North America.
“The number of dogs imported into the U.S. has skyrocketed in the past few years, and we are screening less than one percent of them,” Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-La., a veterinarian who last month co-sponsored a bipartisan bill called the Healthy Dog Importation Act, said in an email. “We need to do more to protect these animals and those already in the country.”
Much about the Ukrainian flight remains unknown, including whether Canadian authorities were aware so many puppies were headed to Toronto. The government, which says it has “rigorous standards” for animal imports, has released little information, citing the pending investigation. Ukraine International Airlines said in a statement Friday that it regretted the “tragic loss of animal life” and is working with local authorities to make “any changes necessary to prevent such a situation from occurring again.”
Animal advocates said flying 500 dogs on a single plane is unusual, if not unprecedented. Dogs need water and other care when being crated on the tarmac and during flights, said Rebecca Aldworth, executive director of the Humane Society International in Canada.
“You’re relying on the staff of the airport and the airline to do that care,” she said. “If those animals are transported in those numbers, it would be physically impossible to provide that kind of care.”
The puppies flown from Ukraine were French bulldogs, according to several Canadian news reports. The dogs are one of several brachycephalic, or snub-nosed, breeds so vulnerable to respiratory problems that some U.S. airlines refuse to transport them.