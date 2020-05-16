Dalgona coffee, the quarantine-chic drink, is the latest piece of evidence that we have no idea what to do with ourselves during a pandemic. It’s sweet, frothy, pretty and South Korean, but it packs a wallop in terms of caffeine, which likely explains at least part of its appeal.
DALGONA COFFEE
Ingredients
2 tablespoons instant coffee
2 tablespoons sugar
About 1 cup milk
Place the instant coffee and sugar in a glass bowl, along with two tablespoons of boiling water, and combine with a hand mixer (or immersion blender) until creamy and airy, about four to five minutes. It will take longer if you mix by hand.
Fill a coffee cup or, for better visual appeal, a rocks glass with ice and your preferred amount of cold milk. For a hot drink, you can warm the milk first. Spoon the dalgona mixture atop the milk. Take a picture to share on Instagram. Enjoy.
— The Washington Post