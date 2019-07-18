NANTUCKET — The Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office dropped a sexual assault case against actor Kevin Spacey on Wednesday because his accuser indicated he would not testify.
According to the notice dismissing the charge, the case was dropped "due to the unavailability of the complaining witness."
Spacey, 59, was charged with indecent assault and battery for allegedly groping an 18-year-old busboy at the Club Car bar and restaurant on Nantucket in July 2016.
According to police reports, the teen asked a co-worker to introduce him to Spacey, who had arrived at the bar with his manager. The teen told Spacey he was 23, and the actor bought him multiple drinks over the next hour before groping him as they stood by the bar's piano during a sing-along, reports state. Throughout this time, the teen and his girlfriend were exchanging text messages, according to the reports.
Spacey's defense team had maintained that the accuser's cellphone could contain exculpatory evidence. Nantucket District Judge Thomas Barrett ordered in January that the phone be preserved as evidence.
The phone was later reported missing, and the judge called a hearing July 8 for the accuser and his parents to produce the phone or explain its whereabouts.
Spacey's attorney, Alan Jackson, questioned the accuser about deleted text messages and asked if he knew tampering with evidence was a felony. The accuser then invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Jackson called for the charge to be dismissed, but First Assistant District Attorney Brian Glenny asked for two weeks to confer with his office about what it would do. Another hearing had been scheduled for July 31. Barrett told Glenny that it could be the end of the case.
Two state police detectives testified they returned the cellphone to the accuser's family, but his father, Nick Little, testified that he never received it. The detectives acknowledged they did not obtain a receipt.
During that same hearing, the accuser's mother, former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh, waived her Fifth Amendment rights and testified that she deleted images and videos from her son's phone before giving it to police.
According to a statement Wednesday from the district attorney's office, prosecutors met Sunday with the accuser, his family and attorney and told him the case could not go forward if he continued to invoke his Fifth Amendment right. "After a further period of reflection with his lawyer," he decided not to waive that right, the statement says.
That left only one avenue to continue prosecution — indict Spacey in Superior Court and give the accuser immunity and force him to testify, the statement says. Immunity may not granted in district court cases, according to the statement.
That procedure would have come with its own problems, because a person "cannot be convicted on the uncorroborated testimony of an immunized witness," the statement says.
"It is the second consideration that is more concerning," according to the statement. "A grant of immunity compromises the witness to a degree which, in a case where the credibility of the witness is paramount, makes the further prosecution untenable."
The accuser also had filed a civil lawsuit against Spacey on June 26 and then dropped it July 3.
"My client and his family have shown an enormous amount of courage under difficult circumstances," the accuser's attorney, Mitchell Garabedian, said in a statement.
He said he had no further comment.
Jackson, who is based in Los Angeles, did not respond to a request for comment.
According to police reports, the accuser told investigators that Spacey bought him a series of drinks after they were introduced and during the course of the evening made suggestive comments, repeatedly invited him back to his house and unzipped the teen's pants and rubbed his penis over his underwear as they stood in a crowded area near the bar's piano.
No witnesses ever came forward, and there was no video surveillance from the bar showing the incident.
Although the incident happened in 2016, the accuser first contacted the Nantucket Police Department on Oct. 31, 2017. On Nov. 8, 2017, Unruh and Garabedian held a press conference accusing Spacey of sexual assault.
Spacey has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen men — some of them teens at the time of the alleged incidents — but the Nantucket case was the first to result in criminal charges.