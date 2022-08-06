CVS Health Corp. rose after increasing its 2022 earnings outlook and beating analysts’ expectations for second-quarter profit as rising sales of over-the-counter COVID-19 tests helped its drugstore chain withstand fading demand for vaccines and laboratory diagnostics.
Profit for the year will be $8.40 to $8.60 a share, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS said Wednesday in a statement, an increase of 20 cents across the range. Growth across its retail, insurance and pharmacy benefit units drove revenue to $80.6 billion, up 11 percent from a year earlier, beating Wall Street expectations. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.40 a share, beating the average estimate of $2.17.
While pharmacies have served as a convenient hub for accessing COVID-19 shots, tests, and other essentials, demand for lab tests and vaccines has faded. Still, CVS sales in the retail and long-term care unit saw single-digit growth in the quarter, driven by increased prescription and front-store volume, rising costs of drugs, and over-the-counter sales of home COVID tests.
“The biggest beat was in the retail segment, where same-store sales growth was much stronger than expectations for both front store and pharmacy, accompanied by higher margins,” Evercore ISI analysts Elizabeth Anderson and Michael Newshel said in a note.
The shares, which had fallen 7.6 percent this year through Tuesday’s close, gained as much as 4.8 percent as of 9:35 a.m. in New York. It was their biggest intraday increase since May 4.
The pharmacy-benefits unit, CVS’s largest segment, achieved double-digit growth, recording quarterly revenue of $42.8 billion. The health-insurance unit also saw double-digit expansion with sales of $22.8 billion. The insurance unit’s medical benefit ratio, the percentage of premiums spent on patient care, fell to 82.9 percent from 84.1 percent in the same period a year ago, suggesting the business became more profitable.
CVS has been working with the Biden administration to continue offering the COVID test-to-treat program in their Minute Clinics and pharmacies, Chief Executive Officer Karen Lynch said on a call with investors and analysts. Lynch also said the company will be implementing pharmacist prescribing under certain conditions to serve customers with COVID-19.
“This furthers our strategy to expand access to health services and helps consumers to navigate the best site of care,” Lynch said.
