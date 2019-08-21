Katharine Gorka, a controversial political appointee in the Department of Homeland Security, is leaving her position as the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s press secretary two months after accepting the job.
Gorka, who has a track record of criticizing Islam and embracing of Muslim-focused conspiracy theories during her career, said Tuesday that her departure from CBP was a personal decision to spend more time with her family.
“I’m at my third-year mark in my service to the [Trump] administration. And I felt like the time has come to spend more time with my family,” said Gorka, who previously served as a senior advisor for the Department of Homeland Security. “I’ve been really honored to serve both the administration and at CBP.”
Gorka’s husband, Sebastian Gorka, served as an adviser to President Donald Trump before his sudden departure in 2017, a week after senior advisor and former Brietbart executive Steve Bannon was ousted from his administration position as chief strategist.
Both Gorkas previously wrote for Bannon’s Breitbart, and operated in far-right political circles, focusing much of their activism on warnings about the dangers of Islam, before joining the Trump administration.
During her time as CBP press secretary, Gorka rarely appeared in public or on television to speak on behalf of CBP. Liberal activist group, Democracy Forward, sued DHS earlier this year to find out “what Gorka is doing at DHS.”
Gorka declined to discuss the details of her departure. She said she felt the Trump administration had been supportive of her work.
“I think they’ve appreciated my service, and I think people who serve in politically appointed positions understand the challenges,” she said. “It’s a very demanding job.”
— The Washington Post