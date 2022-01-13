A crisp coating of cornmeal is great for grouper fillets, adding texture to this sandwich supper. Mayonnaise mixed with sweet pickle relish makes a quick mock tartar sauce for the fish.
Cooking cauliflower florets in the microwave saves time and helps the vegetable absorb the lemon juice and olive oil dressing. Black olives and red pimentos add to this colorful salad.
You can use any type of white fish fillet for this sandwich. And green olives can be substituted for black olives in the salad.
CRISPY GROUPER SANDWICH
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise
1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish
4 slices whole wheat bread, toasted
¾ pound grouper or other similar white fish fillets
¼ cup coarse cornmeal
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
STEPS
Mix mayonnaise and relish together in a small bowl and set aside. Toast bread and set aside. Pat fillets dry with paper towel. Season cornmeal with salt and pepper to taste. Dip fillets into cornmeal, making sure both sides are well coated. Heat olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add grouper and sauté two minutes. Turn and sauté two minutes for a 1-inch-thick fillet. Reduce heat to low and cook four to five minutes. Spread two slices of bread with the mayonnaise and relish mixture. Place half the grouper on each slice. Cover with the other two slices of bread. Cut sandwich in half and serve with the salad.
Nutrition per serving: 488 calories (29 percent from fat), 16 g fat (2.6 g saturated, 5.2 g monounsaturated), 60 mg cholesterol, 38.5 g protein, 43.3 g carbohydrates, 4.7 g fiber, 389 mg sodium.
WARM CAULIFLOWER SALAD
Servings: 2
INGREDIENTS
4 cups cauliflower florets, cut to 1 to 2 inches each
6 pitted black olives, cut in half
½ cup sliced canned red pimentos
1 tablespoon lemon juice
3 tablespoons olive oil
STEPS
Place cauliflower florets in a microwave-safe bowl, and microwave on high five minutes. Add olives and pimentos to the bowl. Mix lemon juice and olive oil together in a small bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toss with the salad.
Nutrition per serving: 116 calories (67 percent from fat), 8.6 g fat (1.3 g saturated, 4.3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 2.8 g protein, 9.4 g carbohydrates, 3.4 g fiber, 136 mg sodium.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of more than 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.”