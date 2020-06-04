If you are using your extra time at home to improve your cooking skills, America’s Test Kitchen has a new cookbook that can help. Called “100 Techniques,” it’s the first method-focused book from the Boston-based media company that produces a public television cooking show, several magazines and countless cookbooks.
Along with walking you through the techniques, which include baking bread, butterflying a chicken, braising short ribs and tempering eggs, the book also includes more than 200 recipes. From the new book, here’s the ATK recipe for making fresh pasta without a machine:
FRESH PASTA
For delicate, golden pasta ribbons with a spring-y bite, olive oil and egg yolks are key for structure, while the right rolling and lifting techniques help avoid using too much flour and making the pasta gummy. If using a high-protein, all-purpose flour such as King Arthur, increase the number of egg yolks to seven. The longer the dough rests in the second step, the easier it will be to roll out. When rolling out the dough, avoid adding too much flour, which may result in excessive springback. This recipe yields one pound of pasta.
Ingredients
2 cups (10 ounces) all-purpose flour, plus extra as needed
2 large eggs plus 6 large yolks
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Process flour, eggs and yolks, and oil in food processor until mixture forms cohesive dough that feels soft and barely tacky to touch, about 45 seconds. (If dough sticks to your fingers, add up to ¼ cup flour, one tablespoon at a time, until barely tacky. If dough doesn’t become cohesive, add up to one tablespoon water, one teaspoon at a time, until it just comes together; process 30 seconds longer.)
Turn dough out onto dry counter and knead until smooth, one to two minutes. Shape dough into a six-inch-long cylinder. Wrap in plastic wrap and let rest at room temperature for at least one hour or up to four hours.
Cut cylinder crosswise into six equal pieces. Working with one piece of dough at a time (rewrapping remaining dough), dust both sides with flour, place cut side down on clean counter, and press into three-inch square. Using heavy rolling pin, roll into six-inch square. Dust both sides of dough lightly with flour.
Starting at center of square, roll dough away from you in one motion. Return rolling pin to center of dough and roll toward you in single motion. Repeat rolling steps until dough sticks to counter and measures roughly 12 inches long. Lightly dust both sides of dough with flour and continue to roll until dough measures roughly 20 inches long and six inches wide, frequently lifting dough to release it from counter. (You should be able to see the outline of your fingers through the dough.) If dough firmly sticks to counter and wrinkles, dust dough lightly with flour.
Transfer pasta sheet to clean dish towel and let stand, uncovered, until firm around edges, about 15 minutes; meanwhile, roll out remaining dough.
Starting with one short end, gently fold one pasta sheet at two-inch intervals until sheet has been folded into flat, rectangular roll. Using sharp chef’s knife, slice crosswise into 3/16-inch-thick noodles. Use your fingers to unfurl noodles and transfer to baking sheet. Repeat folding and cutting with remaining sheets of dough. Cook noodles within one hour or freeze for up to two weeks. Noodles require about three minutes of cooking time in boiling water.