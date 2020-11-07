A skirt steak cooks quickly, giving you time to prepare a creamy mushroom topping that turns a humble cut of meat into an elegant supper worthy of your Sunday table.
Here, a skirt steak is quickly seared with salt, pepper and herbs, giving you time to make a luscious sauce — even on a time-strapped weeknight.
Thinly sliced onions are sauteed with butter until just starting to caramelize. Sliced mushrooms and garlic are cooked until nearly dry and then sherry and cream are quickly stirred in.
The rich sauce complements beef, but it would elevate a broiled chicken breast, taste great on pan-fried tofu or make you swoon atop homemade mashed potatoes.
Serve the sauced meat with your favorite green vegetable or a veg-filled salad, warm up a loaf of sourdough, sit down and enjoy.
The mushrooms can be made one day ahead and refrigerated in an airtight container.
The cooked mushrooms and steak can be refrigerated in separate airtight containers for up to three days.
Skirt Steak With Creamy Mushrooms
Total time: 45 minutes
Servings: 4
INGREDIENTS
For the mushrooms:
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 medium (3 ounces) yellow onion, thinly sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
10 ounces fresh mushrooms, such as baby bella or button, wiped clean, stemmed and thinly sliced
¼ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
½ cup dry sherry, Madeira or white wine
1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, plus more for serving
½ cup heavy cream
For the steak:
1 pound skirt steak, cut into 4 equal pieces
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves or 1 teaspoon dried (optional)
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
STEPS
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil and melt the butter. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until the onion begins to soften, about three minutes.
Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, one minute more; then add the mushrooms, salt and pepper and stir to combine.
Cook until the liquid released by the mushrooms evaporates and the onions and mushrooms wilt, seven to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. If the mushroom mixture starts to stick to the bottom of the pan, decrease the heat to medium.
Add the sherry and thyme and stir to combine, scraping up any bits stuck to the bottom of the skillet. Decrease the heat to low and simmer, stirring a couple of times, until the sherry evaporates, three to five minutes.
Stir in the cream; then taste and adjust seasonings, if needed. Let the mushrooms simmer for about two minutes. Remove the sauce from the heat.
Make the steak: Pat the meat dry and sprinkle with salt, pepper and thyme, if using.
In a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the steak and cook, undisturbed, two to three minutes per side for medium-rare. The meat should be just charred.
Transfer the steak to a cutting board, let rest for two minutes, and slice each piece thinly against the grain.
Divide the steak among plates. Spoon creamed mushrooms on top and sprinkle with more fresh thyme leaves, if using. Serve warm.
Nutrition | Calories: 517; Total Fat: 37 g; Saturated Fat: 14 g; Cholesterol: 122 mg; Sodium: 494 mg; Carbohydrates: 8 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 3 g; Protein: 27 g.
— Creamy mushrooms adapted from “Sunday Dinners” by Diane Cowen (Andrews McMeel Publishing, 2013)