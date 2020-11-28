It’s cold out. And there’s a pandemic raging. Stay home and read. Here are six fresh paperbacks, all of which might go nicely with a mug of tea and an armchair:
“The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random House, $15.99). Author of the National Book Award-winning essay collection “Between the World and Me,” Coates makes his fiction debut with this bestselling and acclaimed novel, centered on a gifted 12-year-old slave on a Virginia plantation.
“One Giant Leap: The Impossible Mission That Flew Us to the Moon” by Charles Fishman (Simon & Schuster, $18). Timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing last year, Fishman’s book “provides both a celebration of the Apollo 11 mission and a corrective to some of the myths that have crystallized around it,” wrote Mark Whitaker in a Washington Post review.
“The Grammarians” by Cathleen Schine (Picador, $17). If you have twins in your life, or even if you don’t, you’ll likely enjoy this novel about a pair of identical twin sisters who share a love of language and grammar. Definitions from Samuel Johnson’s “A Dictionary of the English Language” open every chapter, and the twins’ conversations sparkle as they move through their not-quite-conjoined lives.
“Tomorrow Will Be Better” by Betty Smith (HarperCollins, $16.99). Those who loved “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” will be happy to hear of the reissue of this 1948 novel by Smith, long out of print. Set in 1920s Williamsburg, Brooklyn, it’s the story of a young woman seeking a better life.
“Carrie Fisher: A Life on the Edge” by Sheila Weller (Picador, $18). The actress and writer, who died in 2016 at age 60, would often observe, “If my life wasn’t funny it would just be true, and that is unacceptable.”
“Interior Chinatown” by Charles Yu (Knopf, $16). A finalist for the National Book Award, this novel — soon to be a Hulu series — is the story of Willis Wu, who plays Generic Asian Man in the background of a procedural cop show and dreams of stardom.