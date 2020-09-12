Coronavirus is spreading rapidly again across the U.K. for the first time since March, prompting new restrictions in Birmingham, the country’s second biggest city.
Government figures put the so-called “R” rate — the reproduction number that shows how fast the virus multiplies — between 1.0 and 1.2, driven by a surge in cases among younger people. The virus is spreading exponentially when R is above 1.
A study by Imperial College of over 150,000 people in England estimated the R number as 1.7 and found the virus is now doubling every seven to eight days.
The R value is the number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to; cases grow exponentially when the number goes over 1. Government scientists believe the R rate was last above 1 in early March, just before the U.K’s national lockdown.
Areas with a rising number of cases now face local lockdowns to help prevent the spread of the virus. Residents in England’s second city of Birmingham and the neighboring boroughs of Solihull and Sandwell will be banned from mixing with people outside their own household from next Tuesday, West Midlands mayor Andy Street said on a call with regional journalists on Friday, the Birmingham Mail reported.
A picture of rising infection rates was confirmed on Friday by a survey led by the Office for National Statistics. Around one in 1,400 people had the virus in the first week of September, with new cases running at around 3,200 a day. The increase was driven by people aged 17 to 34, the survey found.
U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it underlined the need for people to abide by the law and socialize in groups of no more than six.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure from his own Conservative members of Parliament to rethink the “rule of six” law banning gatherings in England of more than six people, unveiled this week.
“It’s time to move to a voluntary system, unless the government can demonstrate otherwise,” former minister Steve Baker told BBC Radio 4 Friday. “It is time for us to start living like a free people.”
— Bloomberg News