For many of its fans, America’s Test Kitchen is synonymous with a methodical, often science-based approach to cooking, as represented by two of its biggest properties, the public television series of the same name and its signature Cook’s Illustrated magazine.
But the brand has been investing in and evolving another one of its major magazine and television assets, Cook’s Country. Boston-based ATK recently announced that food journalist, cookbook author and food historian Toni Tipton-Martin will be the new editor in chief to spearhead that effort, beginning in November.
Tipton-Martin’s history in food media includes stints at the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, where she became the first Black food editor of a major metropolitan daily, and the Los Angeles Times, where she was a staff writer. She has published two acclaimed volumes focusing on Black foodways and cookbooks, “The Jemima Code” in 2015 and “Jubilee” in 2019.
Tipton-Martin says the ATK brand has built its reputation on rigorously tested recipes and now she wants to “devote that level of attention to the stories behind the recipes.”
Tipton-Martin will be the first person of color to lead an ATK publication as editor in chief.
“I’m going to be living out the philosophy articulated by James Beard. Food is our common ground, and that’s been a characteristic of my entire body of work,” Tipton-Martin says.