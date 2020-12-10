December is the month of cookies.
Everywhere you look, there are cookies. Cookies at office parties (well, maybe not this year). Cookies at holiday gatherings (assuming there will be such things). Random people standing on street corners handing out delicious fresh-baked cookies to strangers (a fellow can hope).
It has been an unusual year. Perhaps you have noticed. But even so, people are finding ways to keep up the Christmas cookie tradition.
One reader wrote to say that her annual cookie-exchange party is still going on this year but virtually — “with real live cookies.” She has worked out a plan by which her friends bake cookies, put them in plastic bags for each person, drop those bags off in a plastic box at the host’s house, and then the host collates all the cookies and delivers them to each of the guests.
Yes, it’s a lot of work. But cookies are worth any amount of trouble.
SPECIAL K COOKIES
These are very simple sugar cookies with Special K cereal mixed in. They are light in texture, lacy and crunchy. They almost taste as if they have a bit of citrus in them, which adds intrigue. Best of all, your friends and family will know there is something unusual in them, but they won’t figure out what it is. Then, to see if they can identify it, they’ll want to have three or four more.
INGREDIENTS
1 cup (2 sticks) salted butter
1 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1½ teaspoons baking powder
2 cups Special K cereal
STEPS
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
2. In a large bowl, mix butter and sugar until fluffy. Add vanilla, and set aside.
3. In a separate bowl, combine the flour and baking powder; add this mixture to the butter mixture and beat or stir until just combined.
4. Fold in the cereal.
5. Roll into 1½-inch balls and place 1½ inches apart on the prepared baking sheets.
6. Bake 10 to 15 minutes, until lightly golden brown on top. Cool on baking sheets. Yields about 60 cookies.
Per serving: 57 calories; 3g fat; 2g saturated fat; 8mg cholesterol; 1g protein; 7g carbohydrate; 4g sugar; 1g fiber; 32mg sodium; 13mg calcium
—Recipe from “Four Sisters Inns Cookbook”
COFFEE-ALMOND COOKIES
These were originally created to be served at “elevenses” at fine English hotels, and it is hard to get more cultivated than that. They begin with a strong coffee syrup, but very little of it — just a tablespoon in all. This coffee syrup is then blended into a dough that is similar to shortbread: buttery, crumbly and rich. Thin slivers of almonds provide a delicate counterpunch to the coffee, and it is all brought together with the molasses crunch of coarse brown sugar around the rim.
INGREDIENTS
1 teaspoon hot water
2 teaspoons instant coffee granules
5 ounces (1¼ sticks) unsalted butter, softened
¾ cup powdered sugar
1 egg, separated
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1½ ounces slivered almonds, roughly but evenly chopped
¼ cup demerara or turbinado sugar, for coating
STEPS
1. In a small cup or bowl, mix together the hot water and instant coffee to make a thick syrup. Set aside
2. Using a stand mixer, lightly cream the butter and powdered sugar on low speed until blended. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl, then add the egg yolk and coffee syrup. Mix well.
3. Add the flour, mixing on low speed until incorporated. Add the almonds, mixing slowly and gently until they are distributed throughout — you may need to stop the mixer and stir them in manually, so the nuts don’t get crushed.
4. Divide the dough into two pieces; then roll each piece into a log about 6 inches long and 1½ inches in diameter. Wrap in plastic cling film or parchment paper and refrigerate until firm, about 45 minutes.
5. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Spread the demerara or turbinado sugar on a flat plate.
6. Lightly beat the egg white to loosen it. Unwrap the logs of dough. Brush each all over with the egg white, then roll each log in the sugar. Press gently to ensure the sugar sticks to the dough.
7. Slice the dough into ½-inch thick pieces and transfer them to the prepared baking sheets, spacing them ¾ inch apart. (If you want, you can freeze one or both of the logs at this point for up to two months; just defrost the dough in the refrigerator before proceeding to the next step.)
8. Bake 17 to 20 minutes, until lightly golden. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Yields 30 cookies.
Per serving: 86 calories; 5g fat; 3g saturated fat; 16mg cholesterol; 1g protein; 10g carbohydrate; 5g sugar; 1g fiber; 3mg sodium; 7mg calcium
— Recipe from “Claridge’s: The Cookbook” by Martyn Nail and Meredith Erickson