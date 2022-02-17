Want to make people uncomfortable? Just say something is “moist.”
Studies show that many people don’t like the word, in large part because of its association with sweat and other types of moisture we’d rather not talk about.
Yet when it comes to cooking, moist is a good thing, both when it comes to texture (who likes dry cake?) and basic techniques such as simmering, braising, steaming or stewing.
Moisture — the presence of a liquid — is what makes breads spongy, vegetables tender, watermelon juicy and pastries so wonderfully silky. Moist-heat cooking methods like poaching and frying, meanwhile, keep foods from drying out, resulting in tender, flavorful meat and seafood dishes.
Pennsylvania native and cookbook author Kathy Hunt can’t understand why so many people bristle at “moist.” But she sees it, especially among younger adults and kids who either giggle or gag (and sometimes both) at its mere mention.
Even her publisher found the word too titillating a name for her latest cookbook, which aims to explain and demonstrate, with more than 70 recipes, why moist is so important in the culinary world. While they loved the idea of a technique book, the marketing department nixed using the word in the title.
They found a happy compromise with “Luscious, Tender, Juicy: Recipes for Perfect Texture in Dinner, Desserts and More” (Countryman Press, $30), all of which are important elements of delectable (and moist) foods. The book published in December.
Hunt’s authority on the subject is years in the making. Even though she grew up with a mother who viewed cooking as drudgery, she couldn’t help but embrace it once she arrived at Grove City College to study history and secondary education. It was one way to guarantee she could find something good to eat in a tiny college town.
“It was an act of rebellion and survival,” she says with a laugh, noting that “The Joy of Cooking” was her bible.
She only grew more passionate after moving to New York City in 2000 to pursue a graduate degree in journalism at Columbia University. The many restaurants she explored there inspired her to enroll at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y. She ended up taking just eight classes, deciding she’d rather write about food than be a professional chef.
With the help of a friend, she was soon writing stories and creating recipes for major publications and online magazines such the now-defunct Zester Daily. She also drew on her educational background to teach cooking classes, often with a focus on sustainable eating. She is particularly invested in seafood, with two cookbooks on the subject — 2017’s “Herring: A Global History” and “Fish Market” in 2013.
In the technique-focused “Luscious, Tender, Juicy,” Hunt says it’s not about chasing trends but instead focusing on the everyday ingredients and techniques that keep food tender and flavorful.
Written for both the novice and experienced cook, it includes everything from snacks and sides to cakes, pies, pastries and breads. You’ll also find lists of baking and cooking tools. All aim to bring moisture back into the kitchen with simple, easy-to-find ingredients.
BUTTERY SEA SCALLOPS
Servings: 4
With its warm, nutty flavor, brown butter makes these soft, plump bivalves even more succulent. Consider odor, color and luster when shopping for scallops. They should smell mildly sweet and never fishy, with a pale pink to light beige hue and a glistening sheen.
INGREDIENTS
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
12 to 16 sea scallops
Sea salt, to taste
Ground black pepper, to taste
STEPS
Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Once butter has melted, start swirling the pan over heat. During this time the butter will foam and then slowly settle, four to five minutes.
Continue cooking and swirling the pan for another two to three minutes. Once butter turns golden in color and brown specks begin to form, remove pan from heat and set aside.
Season scallops with salt and pepper.
Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in large frying or sauté pan over medium heat. Once butter has begun to bubble, add scallops.
Cook for three to four minutes, until bottom has browned. Using a thin spatula or fish turner, gently turn scallops and cook until other side is brown. Remove scallops from pan, place on a large plate and cover with a heat-proof lid.
Reheat brown butter over medium heat for about 30 seconds.
Place equal amounts of scallops on four dinner plates. Drizzle brown butter over the scallops and serve immediately.
— Recipe from “Luscious, Tender, Juicy” by Kathy Hunt (Countryman Press, $30)