In her excellent cookbook “Beyond the North Wind,” food writer and historian Darra Goldstein writes that most Americans think of borscht as a Russian dish because the soup debuted in the United States in the late 19th century during a large immigration from Russia.
“But the immigrants who brought borscht to our tables were not Russians; they were Jews from the Pale of Settlement, an area that ... included much of present-day Ukraine,” she writes. “Borscht is, in fact, the Ukrainian national soup.”
The most common spelling in English, “borscht,” is the Yiddish word for the dish pronounced without the “t” in Ukrainian and Russian.
For Olia Hercules, a Ukrainian-born cookbook author who has become an antiwar activist following Russia’s invasion, borscht is inextricably woven into taste memory and family lore.
“I have a video of my [then] 2-year-old son, plucking out a piece from a bowl of borscht,” Hercules recalls in a chat via Zoom from her London home, “and exclaiming, ‘Look mom, a noodle,’ and I’d say to him, ‘No, Sasha, that’s a piece of cabbage’.” She pauses and adds, “Borscht is the first thing my mom cooked.”
The word borscht itself originated from the Old Slavonic word “b’rshch” (beet).
While researching borscht for her 2020 cookbook “Summer Kitchens,” Hercules encountered its many varieties, including one using light pink beets for a delicate hue and another that incorporates baby eels, as well as a version from her birthplace of Kakhovka, Ukraine, where locals use sun-dried salted fish for saltiness and umami.
While the deep-red, beet-based variety is most well known, there are dozens of variations, depending on geography and what grows well locally. Borscht can be white, green or pink; hot or cold; include meat or fish, or be vegetarian or even vegan. It’s commonly topped with chopped herbs such as dill, parsley, scallions or all three; often garnished with fried cubes of salo (cured pork belly) and minced garlic; and accompanied by hearty bread, uszka (little dumplings shaped like ears) or pampushky (yeast-raised bread buns).
In the summer, the cold versions abound, brimming with fresh, crunchy vegetables such as chopped cucumber and radishes, and made more filling by halved hard-boiled eggs, placed on top so they look like eyes peering at you.
Borscht is a forgiving and not especially prescriptive dish. It’s impossible to pinpoint one authentic version, as there are likely as many recipes as families who prepare it. But several ingredients and concepts are helpful to keep in mind when making it:
Use sunflower oil, preferably unrefined: Much of Ukrainian (and Russian) cuisine is made using it. Sunflower, the official flower of Ukraine, grows well in that part of Europe, and unrefined sunflower oil will infuse your food with its unique flavor.
The Ukrainian soffrito, zacharka or smazhennya is critical for an added layer of flavor. It means using an additional cooking vessel, but it’s worth the trouble.
Tomatoes are important for both color and acidity, but often, once the borscht is cooked, fresh lemon juice, and sometimes sugar, is added until a balance of sour, savory and sweet is achieved.
When garnishing your borscht with dill, a liberal shower of the herb is encouraged. There’s no such thing as too much of it.
While a borscht could most certainly be a part of a multicourse meal, it should be hearty enough to be a meal in and of itself. A proper borscht must be thick enough for a spoon to stand up in it, a saying goes.
It’s not practical to make a small batch. A proper borscht, one with layers of flavors and depth, takes time to prepare, especially if you make your own stock. The soup tastes infinitely better once it rests overnight in the fridge. Leftovers also freeze beautifully.
Such recipes encourage and even inspire sharing, and that aspect of cooking is powerful, Hercules says.
Food is about connecting — with family and friends, with history and heritage. “Our family could come together and cook, eat, drink, share stories, cry, laugh and repeat,” Hercules says. When she was younger, the stories felt too distant to understand — almost mythical — but as she grew up, she started to pay attention. This was family lore, told around courses of a long meal.
When asked why people tend to turn to food in times like these, Hercules pauses. “Food is life. Food is also family. And so, family is life. A lot of us in Ukraine, the time we spend as a family, we are often cooking together — and sharing stories.”
Cooking together, whether in person or virtually, is about unity and connection, she says. It not only nourishes the body, but also makes us more compassionate. When Russia invaded Ukraine, Hercules went into shock and became emotionally paralyzed for two days, not eating or sleeping. As the second day was drawing to a close, she left the house for the first time to go out to dinner. At one point during the meal she went to the bathroom and was there when her brother called. Instead of evacuating with his family, Oleksandr, a pacifist who has never fired a gun, sent his family away and volunteered for the Territorial Defense Forces. “They gave me a rifle,” he told Hercules, “and that’s it.”
In that moment, Hercules says, her paralysis gave way to a desire to do something. She went home and recorded a video on Instagram asking for donations to her PayPal account to raise money for her brother’s troop. At the time, she says, they were running around snow-covered Kyiv in sneakers. They didn’t have helmets, bulletproof vests or boots. Hercules decided to change that and has since raised enough funds to help Oleksandr procure the necessary equipment for his mates.
She begged her parents to come to London to stay with her, but they refused. Kakhovka is their home, they said, so why should they be the ones to leave?
So she works to keep attention on the war and does what she can to support her family and homeland.
Hercules also has teamed up with Alissa Timoshkina, a London-based, Russian-born chef and cookbook author, to raise awareness by encouraging people to cook Ukrainian food and using hashtag #cookforukraine. “It puts a human face with the idea of war. It humanizes us. It’s not just stories of war; it’s real people fighting and dying,” she says.
Hercules also has plans for after the war. “I’m not going to stop until Ukraine is free. I plan to keep going until we rebuild it.” Her dream is to build free cooking schools for teens. “They can learn to make sourdough or become a chef, but it’s also therapy, too.”
UKRAINIAN BORSCHT
Total time: 5 hours, plus overnight in refrigerator
Servings: 18
This recipe makes a generous amount, and because it takes some time to prepare, we recommend you freeze portions for whenever you need a hearty meal. The recipe is easily halved, if you prefer.
You can use store-bought beef stock, vegetable stock or even water if you don’t have two days to make the soup. It won’t be as flavorful, but it will still be delicious. The borscht tastes better the next day.
INGREDIENTS
For the stock:
2 pounds bone-in beef chuck
1 meaty ham bone (1 to 2 pounds)
1 pound beef marrow bones, split lengthwise (see notes)
3½ quarts water, or more as needed
1 large yellow onion (12 ounces), unpeeled
2 medium parsnips (10 ounces total), scrubbed (optional)
1 large carrot (5 ounces), scrubbed
1 celery rib with leaves
Bouquet garni (3 fresh dill sprigs, 3 fresh flat-leaf parsley sprigs, 4 bay leaves and 10 black peppercorns tied in a cheesecloth pouch)
For the borscht:
2 quarts water
2 pounds boneless beef short ribs, cut into chunks
1 pound beets, peeled and diced
1 pound waxy potatoes, such as Yukon Gold, peeled, if the skin is tough, and diced
2 teaspoons fine salt, plus more to taste
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
3 tablespoons sunflower oil, preferably unrefined
2 medium yellow onions (1 pound total) chopped
2 large carrots (10 ounces total), coarsely grated
1 large green or red bell pepper, cored, seeded and diced
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 pound green cabbage (half of a medium head), shredded
2 (14½-ounce) cans red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
Granulated sugar, to taste (optional)
Fresh lemon juice, to taste (optional)
Sour cream, for serving
Fresh chopped dill, for serving
STEPS
Make the stock: In a large soup pot (at least 10 quarts, see notes below), combine the beef chuck, ham bone and marrow bones with the water — if the water doesn’t cover the meat, add more as needed — and bring to a boil over high heat. As the liquid comes to a simmer, it will start to produce gray scum that will float to the top; skim it periodically.
Once the liquid comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low so the broth is at a gentle simmer. Add the onion, parsnips (if using), carrot, celery and bouquet garni; then partially cover and cook until the meat is tender and the stock is flavorful, two to three hours. Remove from the heat, discard the solids (or save for another use), then let cool for about one hour and refrigerate overnight.
Make the borscht: The next day, skim off the fat from the stock (it should be a generous layer) and discard or save for another use. You should have about 3 quarts of stock. Add the water and the short ribs, set the pot over medium-high heat, and bring to a simmer.
Reduce the heat to low and add the beets and potatoes. Season to taste with salt and pepper — you want a flavorful but not aggressively seasoned stock — and simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onions and carrots, and cook, stirring, until the carrots soften and start to caramelize, five to seven minutes.
Add the bell pepper and tomato paste and cook, stirring, until the tomato paste is slightly toasted and darkens, about two minutes. Add the diced tomato and cook, stirring frequently, until slightly reduced, three to four minutes. Transfer the mixture to the pot with the broth. Let the soup simmer to let the flavors meld, about 10 minutes; then taste and season with more salt and/or pepper, if desired.
Add the cabbage and beans to the broth and simmer until cooked through and softened, about 20 minutes. Taste, and if you like, round out the flavors with a little sugar and/or lemon juice, as desired, then remove from the heat.
Ladle borscht into bowls, add a dollop of sour cream, if desired, and garnish with the chopped dill. Serve hot. Makes 36 cups. Leftovers can be refrigerated for five days.
Notes: Ask your butcher to split the marrow bones. Depending on the diameter of your pot and the length of the bones, you may also want the bones cut in half across.
We tested the soup in an 8-quart pot and filled the pot a half inch from the brim. It’s possible but precarious.
— Recipe adapted from “Please to the Table” by Anya von Bremzen and John Welchman (Workman, 1990) and “Mamushka” by Olia Hercules (Weldon Owen, 2015).